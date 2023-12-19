Student Blog: Dealing with Burnout

This past semester, I had a packed schedule. Between participating in two musicals, taking classes at a community college as well as at my high school, and applying to colleges, my brain was all over the place. Throughout this whole semester, my burnout occurred in phases. Sometimes it was manageable and sometimes…it was bad. My classes at Anne Arundel Community College were interesting and I did enjoy taking them, however, the workload was a lot. Especially on top of all my high school work.

Burnout is the worst. That feeling of just being tired and lacking all motivation to complete necessary tasks is horrible. As a high school senior, burnout is extremely common. College applications are one of the most stressful parts of high school. Collecting all the materials (transcripts, letters of recommendation, etc.), filling out all the forms, and finally hitting submit. I submitted all of my college applications in October and have been accepted to many excellent schools. Throughout the college application process, I combatted burnout by remembering my end goal. I want to be a journalist. In order to achieve that goal, I need to go to college and earn my degree. This motivated me to continue the process and even apply early action!

Another time I experienced burnout was right before fall break. I was so overwhelmed with all of my schoolwork that I procrastinated every now and then. How I avoided intense procrastination was making to do lists and mapping them out by day, making the work more manageable.

Burnout is hard and is something everyone struggles with once in a while. Remember your goal and that you got this!