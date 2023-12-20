Student Blog: Student Life at Crofton High School

Today, I am going to talk about what student life is like at Crofton High School! I have attended Crofton for all four years of high school. Throughout high school, I have been a part of many clubs including Drama Club, Newspaper Club, Songbirds, National Honor Society, Rho Kappa, Tri M, and International Thespian Honor Society. I am a publicity director for Drama Club and an editor-in-chief of the Newspaper Club. With these different clubs, I met so many amazing friends and mentors. In addition to the clubs I am involved in, I have taken many different classes at the Honors and AP level, where I was instructed by fabulous teachers.

Student life at Crofton High School is fueled by collective involvement in clubs! At Crofton, we offer many different clubs. I always tell people that if you are interested in anything, literally anything, there is a club for it. If there isn’t, you can start your own. The students are truly the heart of Crofton as we help plan and organize fun events such as spirit weeks, school dances, and pep rallies! These are done by our SGA and class councils! In addition to clubs, we offer different sports, art programs, music, theater, dance, and so much more! All of these programs enhance student life!

In my opinion, one thing about Crofton that makes us stand out amongst other schools is our commitment to inclusivity! We were recently named a “National Unified Champion School” by the Special Olympics. A Special Olympics Unified Champion School has an inclusive school climate and exudes a sense of collaboration, engagement and respect for all members of the student body and staff. A Unified Champion School receiving national banner recognition is one that has demonstrated commitment to inclusion by meeting 10 national standards of excellence. These standards were developed by a national panel of leaders from the Special Olympics and the education community. Our Best Buddies program and unified sports are a huge part of our school!

Overall, I have loved being a part of the Crofton community! Go cardinals!