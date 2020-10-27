Starting Date Announced For QUEENS GIRL at the Everyman

Queens Girl will have its first public performance on November 19, 2020 and will begin to stream online shortly thereafter.

Live theatre returns to the Mid-Atlantic region as Founding Artistic Director Vincent M. Lancisi announces the starting dates for QUEENS GIRL: BLACK IN THE GREEN MOUNTAINS, the first production of its 30th anniversary season. Queens Girl will have its first public performance on November 19, 2020 and will begin to stream online shortly thereafter. Single tickets for QUEENS GIRL go on sale November 9th.

"There's something that just feels right about picking up where we left off when we were forced to shut down last season," according to Lancisi. The "Queens Girl" plays are such a magical trilogy, written by such a masterful playwright in Caleen Sinnette Jennings, it feels right that this play is the one that launches our 30th anniversary season. Deeply personal and original, all three stories are told with prose, poetry, music, dance, and a whole lot of humanity. I know many who saw both plays are eager to see what happens to Jaqueline Marie Butler. My desire is that returning to live theatre will give us all hope and inspiration for better days ahead!"

QUEENS GIRL: Black in the Green Mountains, written by Caleen Sinnette Jennings and directed by Paige Hernandez, continues the coming of age story of Jacqueline Marie Butler. As the Vietnam War rages and the Kent State killings ignite college campuses across the country, Jackie arrives in Bennington, Vermont to begin college. Caught between wildly divergent sets of friends --outrageously wealthy "WASPS," militant Black activists, and passionate theatre people -- she is forced to confront the space between white and Black culture to find her own place in the world. Felicia Curry, Everyman Theatre's newest Resident Company member, stars in the role of Jacqueline Marie Butler.

Being a one-person show, Queens Girl: Black in the Green Mountains presents the perfect opportunity to carefully and cautiously transition back to live theatre. Full performance dates for the entire season will be announced at a later date Everyman's 2020/2021 season includes six productions in the downstairs theatre and brand-new upstairs theatre, as well as six additional digital experiences (6-Pack@Home) that will be a mix of radio plays, readings, and a special musical event. The season will also include a Salon Series of staged readings which will be announced at a later date. If patrons do not feel comfortable returning to in-person performances, all productions will be available to view online through the all-digital SUBSCRIBE@HOME series, and additional free digital programming is currently online at

everymantheatre.org/everyman-at-home.

Everyman has taken extensive steps to ensure patron safety, as well as the safety of our staff and artists. For more in-depth information on our new and enhanced protocols, including distanced seating, heightened cleaning plans, improved air filtration and circulation standards, and much more, visit our SAFETY@EVERYMAN Patron Resource Guide at everymantheatre.org/safety

According to Managing Director Marissa LaRose, "This year has tested us all, but we are committed to sharing 'Great Stories - Well Told' with our audiences near and far in whatever way they feel most at ease, and with a watchful eye on every safety precaution. We understand that patrons and community members will have lots of questions around returning, and we are here to answer each one. We all must work together to navigate a safe reopening with strict safety protocols in place, and we are cautiously optimistic that November 19th will be a spectacular first day back for live theatre at Everyman."

The 2020/21 reimagined season at Everyman Theatre is sponsored by P. Flanigan & Sons and supported in part by The Maryland State Arts Council (msac.org), The Baltimore County Commission on the Arts and Sciences and the Citizens of Baltimore County, Mayor Jack Young and the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts. Individual production and programming sponsors include University of Maryland, Baltimore, Lee and Bea Robbins, National Endowment for the Arts, John and Marsha Ramsay for Queens Girl: Black in the Green Mountains; University of Maryland, Baltimore, Lee and Bea Robbins, Sandy and Mark Laken for Berta, Berta; University of Maryland, Baltimore, Lee and Bea Robbins, Susan W. Flanigan for Cry It Out; and Dr. Larry and Nancy Fishel and the University of Maryland, Baltimore for Pipeline. Everyman@Home - the all-digital series - is supported by the Galanthus Foundation and the Salon Series is supported by The UMBrella Group and the Galanthus Foundation.

