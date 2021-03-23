Stars Reunite For Way Off Broadway's RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL

As The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre's production of Ruthless! The Musical takes to the stage this spring, the show reunites its leading "ladies" for a second go-round in their roles as Judy Denmark and Sylvia St. Croix.

Recreating their roles, following a 2018 production at the Old Opera House in Charles Town, West Virginia, are Jessica Billones stepping into the heels once again of '50s-style housewife and loving mother Judy, as Shawn Nakia Law returns to the role of brash, bossy, no-holds-barred talent agent Sylvia.

Of course, Nakia's high heels are slightly larger than Billones's, owing to the fact the part of Sylvia is traditionally played by a man.

When Way Off Broadway's producers announced that Ruthless! would be a part of the theatre's season, the show's director, Bill Kiska, hoped Billones and Nakia Law would be willing to reprise their roles. Both jumped at the chance.

"The role of Sylvia is so much fun because of her sassy comments and over the top antics. She's an instigator and a true diva! This is a role I love so much, I will play it anytime someone is willing to cast me," Nakia Law says about returning to the role of Sylvia. He also points out that "her wardrobe is a second character in itself," referring to the fact that in a show with seven scenes, he wears eight different pairs of shoes with the dresses to match.

When asked about returning to the role of Judy, Billones says, "I would play the part for the rest of my life if I could. She's a fun character with great songs. And doing a show with a small cast, you get to interact with everyone at some point. I'm also excited to get to play opposite Shawn again after having so much fun the first time we did the show."

Though the two stage veterans now make their homes in the Frederick-area, between the two, they have performed from coast to coast in countless productions.

In Ruthless! The Musical, eight-year-old Tina Denmark knows she was born to play Pippi Longstocking in her school musical. As she discovers her talent's origin, she proves she's will to do anything to win the starring role . . . including murdering the leading lady! Ruthless! The Musical lovingly spoofs Broadway musicals from Gypsy to Mame and iconic Hollywood films including All About Eve and The Bad Seed.

Billones and Nakia Law are joined on stage by Betsey Brannen as Lita Encore, Jordyn Morgan as Tina Denmark, Becca Sears as Louise Lerman and Eve Allabout, and Megan E. West as Miss Thorn.

Way Off Broadway's production of Ruthless!, which has a book and lyrics by Joel Paley and music by Marvin Laird, runs March 26th through May 29th with performances every Friday and Saturday evenings and matinees on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Sundays of each month.

To learn more about Ruthless!, or any of Way Off Broadway's productions, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com.