Spotlight: LA ESMERALDA at The Ballet Theatre of Maryland

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In this uplifting take on Victor Hugo’s masterwork, the vivacious street dancer Esmeralda inadvertently catches the eye of the Archdeacon Claude Frollo. He sends his deformed henchman, Quasimodo, to capture her, but Captain Phoebus de Chateaupers comes to her rescue. Seeing Phoebus’s men begin to punish the misunderstood Quasimodo, Esmeralda is moved by compassion. She begs Phoebus to show mercy. This act sparks a love story between Esmeralda and Phoebus that is complicated by his engagement to the spiteful noblewoman Fleur-de-Lys. Unaware, Fleur invites Esmeralda to perform at their engagement party the next day.

Esmeralda and Phoebus run away together, but the road to their happily ever after is twisted: Claude Frollo returns to stab Phoebus and accuses Esmeralda of this crime. Over Phoebus’s body, the authorities carry her away. As dawn breaks over the Festival of Fools, Frollo watches Esmeralda walk to her execution. All hope seems lost until Phoebus appears, alive and well! He insists that Esmeralda is innocent. Enraged, Frollo lunges for Esmeralda with his dagger. Quasimodo jumps between them, wrestling the dagger from Frollo’s hand. In the end, it was Esmeralda’s courage and compassion that inspired him to aid her.

With Frollo taken care of, Esmeralda reunites with her beloved Phoebus. La Esmeralda’s captivating characters provide a spellbinding adventure told through the evocative language of dance. Join us as we bring our mainstage season to its end and explore universal themes of courage, compassion, and the transformative power of love.