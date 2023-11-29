Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards

Soprano Julia Bullock Makes Baltimore Recital Debut in January

The performance is on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 5:30pm.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

 Shriver Hall Concert Series (SHCS) — Baltimore’s premier presenter of chamber music ensembles and solo recitalists — welcomes soprano Julia Bullock as she makes her Baltimore recital debut alongside pianist Bretton Brown on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 5:30pm. Before arriving in Baltimore, Bullock and Brown tour their recital program to Schenectady and Philadelphia, and follow their Shriver Hall appearance with a concert at Carnegie Hall. Bullock was recently nominated for a 2024 Grammy for Best Classical Solo Vocal Album for her solo recording debut, Walking in the Dark.

Their wide-ranging program includes works by Samuel Barber, Connie Converse, Francis PoulencKurt WeillRichard Strauss, Alban Berg, Richard RodgersOscar HammersteinMary RodgersBob Dylan, Antonín Dvořák, Elizabeth Cotten and C. Austin Miles.

Julia Bullock remarks, “When considering material for this program, the poetry and music that arose all dealt with themes surrounding moments of transformation, or times of extreme change — and either the people and surrounding environment could adjust to and acknowledge those shifts, or not… and the consequences were either ones of acceptance or a lack of it. I hope those listening find the program as fun, funny, dramatic, and wildly diverse as I do. I simply can’t wait to share this repertoire with audience members soon!”

American classical singer Julia Bullock combines versatile artistry with her commanding stage presence and has headlined productions and concerts around the world. She continues to prove herself as a successful, young musician and was honored as a 2021 Artist of the Year and “agent of change” by Musical America. Japanese American pianist Bretton Brown has shared the stage with numerous musicians including Renée Fleming and many rising young artists throughout Europe and the U.S. He has also performed with Julia Bullock before and in recitals at Wigmore Hall and the Festival d'Aix-en-Provence. The duo is sure to impress as they take the stage together once more with Shriver Hall Concert Series.

Preceding Bullock and Brown’s concert at Shriver Hall will be the Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective as they make their anticipated U.S. debut on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:30pm. The following concert in SHCS’ 2023-24 season features pianist Garrick Ohlsson on Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 5:30pm in works by Franz Schubert, Beethoven, and Frédéric Chopin.


