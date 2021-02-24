Six Works Of Art Displayed At Ed Smith Stadium During The Orioles' Spring Training

Sarah Wertheimer, the executive director of Embracing Our Differences, announced that the organization is presenting a mini-display of artwork from its 2021 exhibition during the Orioles spring training season located in the East Lot at Ed Smith Stadium. The six banners will be available for viewing through March 28.

"The Orioles are proud to showcase the meaningful artwork being displayed by Embracing Our Differences this season," said Jennifer Grondahl, senior vice president of community development and communications for the Orioles. "By providing this platform and intertwining sports with education and the arts, we hope to further empower our local youth in their mission to create a more inclusive, diverse community."

Wertheimer says the relationship with the Orioles blossomed a few years ago through a Giving Challenge partnership during which EOD hosted a four-course chef collaborative meal to demonstrate the importance of teamwork and collaboration. "Since then, we have participated as the nonprofit beneficiary for the Orioles' Fastpitch program and we are thrilled to share our message and the work that we do with their audiences."

The six works on display are: "Diversity Fingerprint," "Small Struggles," "The Time is Now," "Love is Love," "Play Together," and "Sezer's Diary."

Since 2004, Embracing Our Differences has used the power of art and prose to promote diversity. One way it accomplishes this is through its annual, juried international outdoor art exhibition consisting of 50 billboard-sized works of art, each accompanied by an inspirational quote. The response to the call for artwork and inspirational quotes brought 15,912 entries pouring in from 128 countries and 48 states. Students from 412 schools around the world submitted artwork or quotes to the juried exhibit. The winning quotes and art are showcased in the 18th annual exhibit, through April 1, in Sarasota's Bayfront Park. For more information about this free exhibit or Embracing Our Differences, call 941-404-5710 or visit www.embracingourdifferences.org.