Single Carrot Theatre Launches Baltimore's First Black Theatre Night

Single Carrot Theatre presents Black Theatre Night with Terry Guest's Marie Antoinette and the Magical Negroes, a world premiere, on Friday, June 17.

"On any given night, Black theatergoers usually make up 2.9 percent of Broadway audiences, according to the 2018 Broadway League Report. SCT is invested in making theater more accessible for Black people and would like to host Black Theater Night. A night held exclusively for Black identifying students, artists, journalists, and educators. Black Theater night performances will provide tickets at a discounted rate, a talk-back with the artists, and to reaffirm the cultural and sensory differences that only Black audiences can experience. We as Black people have always had to find space inside of whiteness and Black Theater night seeks to create a space to heal through community." Tina Canady, Director of Artistic and Community Partnerships and SCT Ensemble Member

Black Theatre Night will include a performance of Terry Guest's Marie Antoinette and the Magical Negroes, a talk back with the director and playwright, and light refreshments.

"Life-altering events like the international uprising for Black lives, the pandemic, the assault on our capitol, etc have made the questions raised by this piece all the more necessary. What happens when Black people grow tired of sitting down and turning the other cheek? Do we scream? Pray? Should we be peaceful? Should we riot? Can the tools used in the past possibly work for the future or do we need to write a new script? Using a company of Black storytellers and the backdrop of the French Revolution, I hope to explore these questions in a way that is as messy and complicated as public execution. Wanna join the riot?" Terry Guest

Audience size will be limited to 50 people for COVID safety, and all audience members will be asked to show proof of vaccination at the time of entry. All Single Carrot staff, cast, and crew are fully vaccinated and tested regularly; cast will perform unmasked but for the safety of the artists, audience members will be asked to .

Full details, including venue accessibility information, are available at the Single Carrot website at singlecarrot.com/marie. Tickets for Marie Antoinette and the Magical Negroes are available on a sliding scale, ranging from $20-75. The code BTN20 can be used for 20% off the June 17th performance for Black audience members.

Single Carrot Theatre creates socially relevant theatre as a form of civic engagement in Baltimore by producing vibrant, experiential performances in traditional and non-traditional venues; building cross-sector partnerships; and facilitating empowering education programs.

Single Carrot Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

Box Office: 443-844-9253 | SingleCarrot.com