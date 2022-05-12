Single Carrot Theatre Invites You To World Premiere MARIE ANTOINETTE AND THE MAGICAL NEGROES 

Single Carrot Theatre presents the closing show of REVELRY with Terry Guest's Marie Antoinette and the Magical Negroes, a world premiere opening as the first event in newly renovated The Peale June 3 and running through June 26.

Liberté, égalité, fraternité, ou la mort! (Liberty, equality, fraternity, or death!), echoes the rallying cry of activists fighting through militant resistance, peaceful protest, and collaborative action to overthrow oppressive governments and corrupt, inequitable systems. Set against the opulent background of 16th century Versaille and the French revolution, Marie Antoinette and the Magical Negroes delves deep into the history of race and revolution in America. This high-fashion, club-swirling, time-jumping theatre extravaganza asks what is needed to keep the revolution alive for centuries to come.

Marie Antoinette and the Magical Negroes is directed by Baltimore's Brandon Rashad Butts. Single Carrot Ensemble Members Tina Canady and Dominic Gladden are joined by Megan Livingston, Barbara Hauck, Jacob Budenz,, Torreke Evans, and Elvis Karegeya on stage.

"Life-altering events like the international uprising for Black lives, the pandemic, the assault on our capitol, etc have made the questions raised by this piece all the more necessary. What happens when Black people grow tired of sitting down and turning the other cheek? Do we scream? Pray? Should we be peaceful? Should we riot? Can the tools used in the past possibly work for the future or do we need to write a new script? Using a company of Black storytellers and the backdrop of the French Revolution, I hope to explore these questions in a way that is as messy and complicated as public execution. Wanna join the riot?" Terry Guest

Audience size will be limited to 50 people for COVID safety, and all audience members will be asked to show proof of vaccination at the time of entry. All Single Carrot staff, cast, and crew are fully vaccinated and tested regularly; cast will perform unmasked.

Full details, including venue accessibility information, are available at the Single Carrot website at singlecarrot.com/marie. Tickets for Marie Antoinette and the Magical Negroes are available on a sliding scale, ranging from $20-75.

Single Carrot Theatre creates socially relevant theatre as a form of civic engagement in Baltimore by producing vibrant, experiential performances in traditional and non-traditional venues; building cross-sector partnerships; and facilitating empowering education programs.

Single Carrot Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.