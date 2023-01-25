Single Carrot Theatre Closes After 15 Years Of Producing Theatre In Baltimore 

After 15 years of producing vibrant, experiential theatre in Baltimore City, Single Carrot announces its intent to permanently close in the spring.

In its 15 year history, SCT has mounted over 60 productions; commissioned and developed numerous new works, organized and hosted community events; participated in three international collaborations; taught in classrooms, libraries, and community centers all over the city; fostered meaningful partnerships with artists, community organizers, and service organizations across Baltimore; and touched the lives of tens of thousands of people through theatre.

The company shared a goodbye announcement with patrons and stakeholders:

"It is with a wave of complex emotions that after 15 years of joyfully serving Baltimore City and beyond with bold, transformative theatre and impactful, inspiring arts programming, Single Carrot Theatre has decided to close at the end of the fiscal year. Over the years, we have been honored by the incredible support we have received from the people of Baltimore and humbled by the talent and partnership of hundreds of collaborating artists."

"I am deeply proud of so many aspects of our 15 year history- the way Single Carrot Theatre has been an artistic home for so many artists, how we have been able to play a role in launching artists' careers, and the relationships we have built with the incredible people of Baltimore. We have accomplished a lot in 15 years and have had a good long run," says Artistic Director Genevieve de Mahy.

The reasons for closing are complex, multi-faceted and layered. Chief among these is the natural migration of Single Carrot Theatre leadership, in the coinciding of the planned departure of SCT's 9 year tenured Artistic Director and the Executive Director's move to a new sector. Furthermore, compounding post-pandemic organizational challenges have made sustaining a theater of its size ever more difficult. These include issues of staffing shortages and stretched human capacity; limited regional philanthropic resources; and the ever-increasing cost of sustaining live theatrical productions. A more detailed perspective from SCT's Artistic Director Genevieve de Mahy can be found here on the company's website.

SCT plans to steward remaining funds and relationships with transparency and good faith. They are committed to closing ethically and responsibly and with a focus on advocating for the remaining powerful and important arts organizations in the community. "

Upcoming activities will include:

· Continuation of education programs through the end of the school year. Including day camps during Baltimore City professional development days and Spring Break.

· Gathering stories to celebrate the company's 15 year history to be shared on our website and social media. People can share memories by clicking here!

· Advocacy efforts for a more sustainable and healthy arts industry. A final case study will be released centered on SCT's work.

· A send-off party in the spring with a date to be announced at a later date.

SINGLE CARROT THEATRE creates socially relevant theatre as a form of civic engagement in Baltimore by producing vibrant, experiential performances in traditional and non-traditional venues; building cross-sector partnerships; and facilitating empowering education programs.