Single Carrot Theatre And Blue Water Baltimore To Host Seed Bomb Workshop At Peabody Heights Brewery

Single Carrot Theatre (SCT) partners with Blue Water Baltimore to offer a free seed bomb making workshop at Peabody Heights Brewery on July 27 from 5pm to 730pm. The seed bombs made will be distributed to audience members during the production Kiss Me, Mr. Musk at The Baltimore Theatre Project opening August 19 and running through September 11.

Blue Water Baltimore will be leading the cast and crew of Kiss Me, Mr. Musk, SCT staff, ensemble, board, and the greater public in a seed bomb workshop happening for free on Wednesday, July 27th from 5-7:30 PM at Peabody Heights Brewery.

Curious about what a seed bomb is? Seed bombs are made of clay, soil, and wildflower seeds. These little balls of clay use a planting technique that is hundreds of years old. The clay protects the seeds from hungry insects and birds, while the soil provides organic matter and nutrients. When conditions are right (water, temperature, sunlight), the seed bombs will break down and the seeds will germinate into flowering plants that will provide habitat and food for our important pollinator friends. Seed bombs made at the workshop will be distributed to audience members of Kiss Me, Mr. Musk as part of a larger call-to-action connected to the climate crisis in Baltimore City.

Full details are available at the Single Carrot website at singlecarrot.com/musk. Attendance to the seed bomb workshop is FREE and open to the public. Tickets for Kiss Me, Mr. Musk are available now, ranging from $10-$75.

More information about Blue Water Baltimore can be found at bluewaterbaltimore.org and information and location of Peabody Heights Brewery can be found at peabodyheightsbrewery.com.

Single Carrot Theatre creates socially relevant theatre as a form of civic engagement in Baltimore by producing vibrant, experiential performances in traditional and non-traditional venues; building cross-sector partnerships; and facilitating empowering education programs.

Learn more at SingleCarrot.com.