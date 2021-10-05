Shriver Hall Concert Series to Present The Miró Quartet In World Premiere By Caroline Shaw

Shriver Hall Concert Series will open its 2021-22 season on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 5:30pm ET with a performance by the lauded Miró Quartet. The in-person concert features Mozart's String Quartet in B-flat Major, K. 458, "Hunt;" Beethoven's String Quartet in A minor, Op. 132; and the world premiere of Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw's Microfictions [Vol. I]. Following a widely acclaimed digital 2021-22 season, Shriver Hall Concert Series offers all ticket holders the option to watch this season's mainstage concerts live from home.

"There's nothing more exciting than a world premiere, and especially one by Caroline Shaw," says the Miró Quartet. "We can't wait to bring the unique tenderness and delicacy of her string quartet colors to the beautiful acoustics of Shriver Hall, along with the grace of Mozart and the profundity of Beethoven's Holy Song of Thanksgiving which is the heart of opus 132. It should be a journey to remember, both for the Miró as performers and for the audience!"

Caroline Shaw describes Microfictions [Vol. 1] as "a set of six short musical stories, in the tradition of imagist poetry and surrealist painting, inspired in part by the work of Joan Miró and the short science fiction of T.R. Darling." The commissioning consortium for Microfictions [Vol. 1] includes Premiere Performances of Hong Kong (with support from Juliette Liu), La Jolla Music Society, Carnegie Hall, Chamber Music Houston, and Shriver Hall Concert Series.

Concert Information

Miró Quartet

Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 5:30pm

Shriver Hall | 3400 N. Charles Street | Baltimore, MD 21218

Tickets: $44 for seated ticket or home livestream. $10 student tickets.

Link: https://shriverconcerts.org/miro

MOZART: String Quartet in B-flat Major, K. 458, "Hunt"

CAROLINE SHAW: Microfictions [Vol. I] (World Premiere, SHCS co-commission)

BEETHOVEN: String Quartet in A minor, Op. 132

About Miró Quartet

The Miró Quartet is one of America's most celebrated and dedicated string quartets, having been labeled by The New Yorker as "furiously committed" and noted by the Cleveland Plain Dealer for its "exceptional tonal focus and interpretive intensity." For 25 years the Quartet has performed throughout the world on the most prestigious concert stages, earning accolades from critics and audiences alike. Based in Austin, TX, and thriving on the area's storied music scene, the Miró takes pride in finding new ways to communicate with audiences of all backgrounds while cultivating the longstanding tradition of chamber music.

The Miró celebrated its 25th anniversary in the 2019-20 season by performing a wide range of repertoire that pays homage to the legacy of the string quartet and also looks to the future of chamber music and string quartet playing in the U.S. In honor of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth, the Quartet performed the composer's complete string quartets in concert and on recording. Recently the Quartet embarked on a year-long string quartet cycle at Chamber Music Northwest, where it was in residence. The Quartet has previously performed full Beethoven cycles at Tokyo's Suntory Hall, Chamber Music Tulsa, and the Orcas Island Chamber Music Festival in Washington State. Beyond the concert hall, the Miró concluded its recording cycle of Beethoven's string quartets with the release of a complete box set on Pentatone in November 2019. The ensemble began this recording project in 2005 with the release of the Op. 18 quartets, and the finished cycle represents not only Beethoven's journey as a composer but also a 14-year journey for the Quartet.

The Quartet also continued its Archive Project, honoring the American string quartet tradition by recreating historic recitals by iconic, early 20th-century ensembles, including the Flonzaley, Kneisel, and Kolisch Quartets. In past seasons, the Miró has performed a program, conceived by the Kneisel Quartet for its own 25th anniversary in 1910, featuring works by Mozart and Schubert paired with new music at the time from Glière, Franck, and Servais. Performances took place at Weill Recital Hall (where the Kneisel Quartet also frequently performed) presented by Carnegie Hall, and at the Library of Congress in Washington, DC, as well as in Toronto, ON; Troy, NY; and Clemson, SC. The Miró also performed the Kolisch Quartet program with which the ensemble made its 1935 American debut. This debut included the world premiere of Bartók's Quartet No. 5 and the U.S. premiere of Berg's Lyric Suite, and the Miró performed this program in Austin, TX and Indianapolis, IN.

The Miró Quartet has championed the music of Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Kevin Puts for more than a decade, and their 2019-20 season it premiered a new string quartet titled Home, composed by Mr. Puts for the Miró's 25th anniversary. The work was presented by a consortium of commissioning partners, including the Orcas Island Chamber Music Festival in Eastsound, WA (world premiere), Chamber Music Detroit, and Chamber Music Tulsa. Alongside that, the Miró also performed Credo, the composer's first work written for them (also featured on the recording The Miró Quartet Live!), in cities across the U.S.

Highlights of recent seasons include a sold-out return to Carnegie Hall to perform Beethoven's Op. 59 quartet, performances for the New York Philharmonic with Gabriel Kahane, appearances with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (both in New York and at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center and Detroit Chamber Music Society), and performances at The Phillips Collection, Chamber Music Monterey Bay, Green Music Center, and Emerald City Music in Seattle. The Quartet also recently debuted in Korea, Singapore, and at the Hong Kong International Chamber Music Festival. A favorite of summer chamber music festivals, the Miró Quartet has recently performed at La Jolla Music Society's SummerFest, the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, OK Mozart, and Music@Menlo. The Miró regularly collaborates with artists such as violinist Martin Beaver, mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke, percussionist Colin Currie, cellist Clive Greensmith, and clarinetist David Shifrin, as well as with pianists Wu Han, Anton Nel, Jon Kimura Parker, and André Watts.

Formed in 1995, the Miró Quartet was awarded first prize at several national and international competitions including the Banff International String Quartet Competition and the Naumburg Chamber Music Competition. Deeply committed to music education, members of the Quartet have given master classes at universities and conservatories throughout the world, and since 2003 the Miró has served as the quartet-in-residence at the University of Texas at Austin Sarah and Ernest Butler School of Music. In 2005, the Quartet became the first ensemble ever to be awarded the coveted Avery Fisher Career Grant.

Having released nine celebrated recordings, the Miró recently produced an Emmy Award-winning multimedia project titled Transcendence. A work with visual and audio elements available on live stream, CD, and Blu-ray, Transcendence encompasses philanthropy and documentary filmmaking and is centered around a performance of Franz Schubert's Quartet in G major on rare Stradivarius instruments. The Miró records independently and makes its music available on a global scale through Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, Pandora, and YouTube.

The Miró Quartet took its name and its inspiration from the Spanish artist Joan Miró, whose Surrealist works - with subject matter drawn from the realm of memory, dreams, and imaginative fantasy - are some of the most groundbreaking, influential, and admired of the 20th century. Visit www.miroquartet.com for more information.

About Caroline Shaw

Caroline Shaw is a New York-based musician - vocalist, violinist, composer, and producer - who performs in solo and collaborative projects. She was the youngest ever recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2013 for Partita for 8 Voices, written for the Grammy Award-winning ensemble Roomful of Teeth, of which she is a member. Recent commissions include new works for Renée Fleming with Inon Barnatan, Dawn Upshaw with Sō Percussion and Gil Kalish, Seattle Symphony, Anne Sofie von Otter with Philharmonia Baroque, the LA Philharmonic, Juilliard 415, the Orchestra of St. Luke's with John Lithgow, the Dover Quartet, TENET, The Crossing, the Mendelssohn Club of Philadelphia, the Calidore Quartet, Brooklyn Rider, the Baltimore Symphony, and Roomful of Teeth with A Far Cry.

Caroline's film scores include Erica Fae's To Keep the Light and Josephine Decker's Madeline's Madeline as well as the upcoming short 8th Year of the Emergency by Maureen Towey. She has produced for Kanye West (The Life of Pablo; Ye) and Nas (NASIR), and has contributed to records by The National, and by Arcade Fire's Richard Reed Parry. Once she got to sing in three-part harmony with Sara Bareilles and Ben Folds at the Kennedy Center, and that was pretty much the bees' knees and elbows.

Caroline has studied at Rice, Yale, and Princeton, currently teaches at NYU, and is a Creative Associate at the Juilliard School. She has held residencies at Dumbarton Oaks, the Banff Centre, Music on Main, and the Vail Dance Festival. Caroline loves the color yellow, otters, Beethoven opus 74, Mozart opera, Kinhaven, the smell of rosemary, and the sound of a janky mandolin. Learn more at www.carolineshaw.com.