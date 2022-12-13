Shriver Hall Concert Series to Present Baltimore Debut Of Tubist Jasmine Pigott in January

Shriver Hall Concert Series - Baltimore's premier presenter of chamber music ensembles and solo recitalists - will launch its 2022-2023 free Discovery Series season concerts on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 3:00pm at the Baltimore Museum of Art. The recital stars Jasmine Pigott, one of the Peabody Conservatory's top talents, making her Baltimore debut in a rare tuba recital. Pigott is the winner of the 2022 Yale Gordon Concerto Competition, and has dazzled audiences with her artistry and virtuosity.

The afternoon will feature Pigott performing the world premiere transcription of Harry T. Burleigh's Spirituals for Tuba and Piano, which she herself transcribed, and the Baltimore premiere of her own composition, Gateways for Tuba and Spoken Word. Also included on the program are Anthony Plog's Tuba Sonata and Øystein Baadsvik's Ordner Seg. Pigott will be joined by Aaron Thacker on piano and Chad Beebe on percussion.

SHCS' Discovery Series, an initiative created specifically for the community, is an annual series of concerts featuring extraordinary young artists emerging on the international scene, with most making their Baltimore debuts on the series. Recitals are presented in different, intimate venues and neighborhoods throughout the region, thereby offering greater access to different local communities.

Shriver's 22-23 free Discovery Series additionally features 2021 Avery Fisher Career Grant recipient and youngest ever winner of the National Sphinx Competition cellist Sterling Elliott, who makes his Baltimore debut, and pianist Elliot Wuu on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00pm; and the Thalea String Quartet on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:00pm. Both recitals take place at UMBC's Linehan Concert Hall.

SHCS' 22-23 Subscription Series at Shriver Hall include the Dover Quartet and double-bassist Joseph Conyers, in his Baltimore debut, on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 5:30pm; the Tetzlaff-Tetzlaff-Dörken Trio - made up of violinist Christian Tetzlaff, cellist Tanja Tetzlaff, and pianist Kiveli Dörken - on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:30pm; pianist Piotr Anderszewski on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 5:30pm; and Grammy-nominated quintet Imani Winds on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 5:30pm.

Concert Information



Discovery Series: Jasmine Pigott, tuba (Baltimore debut)

Winner of the 2022 Yale Gordon Concerto Competition, Baltimore Debut

Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 3:00pm

Baltimore Museum of Art | 10 Art Museum Drive | Baltimore, MD 21218

Tickets: Free, RSVP required; $10 suggested donation

Link: www.shriverconcerts.org/pigott

ANTHONY PLOG: Tuba Sonata

ØYSTEIN BAADSVIK: Ordner Seg

JASMINE PIGOTT: Gateways for Tuba and Spoken Word (Baltimore Premiere)

HARRY T. BURLEIGH: Spirituals for Tuba and Piano (trans. Jasmine Pigott, World Premiere)

Jasmine Pigott, tuba

Aaron Thacker, piano

Chad Beebe, percussion

About Shriver Hall Concert Series



For more than 50 years, Shriver Hall Concert Series (SHCS) has been "Baltimore's finest importer of classical music talent" (The Baltimore Sun) and the area's premier presenter of chamber music ensembles and solo recitalists with a mission to craft performances and educational programs at the highest level of excellence. A 5-time recipient of Baltimore Magazine's distinction "Best Classical Music" in its annual "Best of Baltimore" issue, the coveted subscription series features many of the world's most renowned soloists and ensembles, presented in The Johns Hopkins University's Shriver Hall.

Founded in 1966 by Dr. Ernest Bueding, a pharmacologist at The Johns Hopkins University, and a group of similarly dedicated music enthusiasts, SHCS set out to make an important contribution to the vitality of an already vibrant city. When flutist Jean-Pierre Rampal walked onto the stage of Shriver Hall for the first concert, more than 1,100 people witnessed the launch of what is now recognized as a remarkable success story: Shriver Hall Concert Series. In the succeeding years SHCS has presented hundreds of acclaimed and emerging International Artists in classical chamber music and recitals and a legacy of important debuts and premieres. In addition, SHCS collaborates with local schools and subsidizes hundreds of student tickets each season.

The list of artists presented by SHCS is remarkable-Radu Lupu, Murray Perahia, Ewa Podlés, Maurizio Pollini, Jacqueline du Pré, Mstislav Rostropovich, Jordi Savall, András Schiff, Rudolf Serkin, Janos Starker, Daniil Trifonov, Lynn Harrell, Emmanuel Ax, Alban Berg Quartet, Guarneri Quartet, Kronos Quartet, Cleveland Quartet, and Quartetto Italiano, among many others. SHCS also has a history of championing important musicians early in their careers, including Richard Goode, Hilary Hahn, Hélène Grimaud, Dawn Upshaw, Lang Lang, and the Emerson String Quartet. Commissioned composers include Timo Andres, Sebastian Currier, Jonathan Leshnoff, James Lee III, Hannah Lash, Caroline Shaw, and Nina C. Young.

Designed specifically for the community, SHCS offers the Discovery Series, a series of free concerts presented in venues throughout the region focused on artists emerging on the national and international scene. Artists featured include Narek Hakhnazaryan, Colin Currie, Xavier Foley, Eric Lu, and the Dover Quartet. SHCS also offers the annual Spring Lecture Series, a series of free talks focused on annual topics related to the intersection of music and society, and a variety of student programs.

For more information, visit www.shriverconcerts.org.

About Jasmine Pigott



Jasmine "Jazzie" Pigott began to play the tuba at the age of ten after accidentally choosing the trombone and playing that for a year, and she quickly excelled. In 2016, Jasmine became the first Black woman to place in the International Leonard Falcone Tuba Student Competition. As a college junior in 2018, Jasmine was invited to be a solo artist on the "Promising Artists of the 21st Century" concert series tour in Costa Rica. There, she realized her true passion for performing for people of marginalized backgrounds. Since then, Jasmine has become an activist for increasing the diversity in the field of classical music. With this mission, she has participated in several research projects, performed concerts in marginalized communities, and developed performance-based projects and presentations. In February 2020, Jasmine was awarded the first prize in the Michigan State University Running Start Competition for her grant proposal to commission composers of color to write tuba pieces in Black music styles for her EP, Revolution: The Next Generation of Tuba Music. Jasmine is a co-founder and the historian for the Chromatic Brass Collective-an organization devoted to empowering women and non-binary people of color brass musicians.

Today, when she's not studying, Jasmine actively performs, composes, writes, and researches with a goal to inspire the next generation of Black musicians. Outside of her musical endeavors, Jasmine enjoys a career as a certified personal trainer and runs a health and wellness blog and podcast, Harmony and Healing, to empower musicians and Black people to incorporate fitness into their lives.

Jasmine holds Bachelor of Music degrees in music education and tuba performance from Ithaca College and a Master of Music degree in tuba performance from Michigan State University. She is currently attending the Peabody Conservatory at Johns Hopkins University for her Doctor of Musical Arts degree in tuba performance. Her teachers include Velvet Brown, Phil Sinder, David Earll, and Justin Benavidez. Her website is jasminepigott.com.

About Aaron Thacker



Aaron Thacker is an accomplished pianist, who has performed extensively in the realm of Opera. He has served as rehearsal pianist for North Carolina Opera, Baltimore Lyric Opera, Peabody Conservatory, and The Ford Theatre. He has appeared on NPR with famous tenor Noah Stewart and played for many other of the greatest and most sought after opera singers in the country, including Christine Goerke, Anthony Dean Griffey, Nathan Gunn, Soloman Howard, Denyce Graves, and Steven LaBrie. He currently is full-time faculty at specialty high school, George Washington Carver Center for the Arts and Technology, in Towson, MD.

About Chad Beebe



Born in the Dallas area, Percussionist Chad Beebe began his musical journey being awed by his elder sister in the marching band. Using that inspiration, he became dedicated to sharing the emotions and passion he felt through performing and educating. Chad has been involved in a multitude performing opportunities. He spent two summers traveling across the United States with the Phantom Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps (2017-2018) and spent one winter performing in Winter Guard International with Vigilantes Indoor Percussion (2017). He has performed with the Lone Star Wind Orchestra as a substitute, played at the Boston Early Music Festival with the UNT Baroque Orchestra (2019), and competed in the Marimba and Vibraphone Competition in Poland (2017). He also spent a summer at the Chosen Vale Seminar (2019), learning new works and building connections he has kept to this day.

Chad graduated summa cum laude and received his B.M. degrees in Music Education and Performance from the University of North Texas with Mark Ford, Christopher Deane, and Paul Rennick. Currently, Chad is currently pursuing his M.M. at the Peabody Institute with Robert van Sice, Jeff Stern, and Jisu Jung.