Shriver Hall Concert Series Presents Pianist Daniil Trifonov In Solo Recital Of Szymanowski, Debussy, And Brahms

Shriver Hall Concert Series will present the return of world renowned Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov in a virtual world premiere solo recital on Sunday, February 21, 2020 at 5:30pm ET. Trifonov's third appearance at SHCS, the program includes Szymanowski's Sonata No. 3, Op. 36; Debussy's Pour le piano; and Brahms' Sonata No. 3 in F minor, Op. 5. The concert was recorded at New York City's 92nd Street Y by Grammy-winning audio engineer Adam Abeshouse.

Ticket holders can watch the concert on demand for a week after the premiere and also have access to a post-concert chat with Trifonov, moderated by SHCS Executive Director Catherine Cochran.

Concert Information

Daniil Trifonov, piano

Sunday, February 21, 2020 at 5:30pm ET

Tickets: $15. Tickets include concert access and on-demand streaming of the concert for one week following, plus access to a post-concert Q&A with artists.

Link: www.shriverconcerts.org/trifonov

SZYMANOWSKI: Sonata No. 3, Op. 36

DEBUSSY: Pour le piano

BRAHMS: Sonata No. 3 in F minor, Op. 5

Performance to be followed by Artist Conversation.

About Daniil Trifonov

Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov - Musical America's 2019 Artist of the Year - has made a spectacular ascent of the classical music world, as a solo artist, champion of the concerto repertoire, chamber and vocal collaborator, and composer. With Transcendental, the Liszt collection that marked his third title as an exclusive Deutsche Grammophon artist, Trifonov won the Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Solo Album of 2018. As The Times of London notes, he is "without question the most astounding pianist of our age."

This season, Trifonov released Silver Age, a Russian album recorded with the Mariinsky Orchestra. In live performance, he recently undertook five major season-long residencies: at New York's Carnegie Hall and Vienna's Musikverein, and with the New York Philharmonic, London Symphony Orchestra and Berlin Philharmonic. Other highlights of recent seasons include headlining the gala finale of the Chicago Symphony's 125th anniversary celebrations, and collaborating with such preeminent ensembles as the Cleveland Orchestra, Boston Symphony, Philadelphia Orchestra, Munich Philharmonic, Bavarian Radio Symphony, London Philharmonic and Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra. He regularly gives solo recitals at venues including Carnegie Hall, DC's Kennedy Center, Boston's Celebrity Series, London's Barbican and Royal Festival Halls, Paris's Théâtre des Champs Élysées and Salle Pleyel, Brussels's Palais des Beaux-Arts, Amsterdam's Concertgebouw, Berlin's Philharmonie, Zurich's Tonhalle, Vienna's Musikverein, Barcelona's Palau de la Musica, Tokyo's Suntory Hall and Opera City, the Seoul Arts Center and Melbourne's Recital Centre.

In 2010-11, Trifonov took First Prize in Tel Aviv's Rubinstein Competition, Third Prize in Warsaw's Chopin Competition, and First Prize and Grand Prix in Moscow's Tchaikovsky Competition. He won Italy's Franco Abbiati Prize for Best Instrumental Soloist in 2013, and was named Gramophone's Artist of the Year three years later. Born in Nizhny Novgorod in 1991, he attended Moscow's Gnessin School of Music, before pursuing piano and composition at the Cleveland Institute of Music. Learn more at www.daniiltrifonov.com.