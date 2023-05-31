Salome Smith Joins Cast of THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND at Everyman Theatre

Performances run June 6 – July 2.

The World Goes ‘Round, which celebrates the extraordinary musical legacy of John Kander and Fred Ebb, the songwriting duo behind multiple Tony-award winning shows such as Cabaret, Chicago, and Kiss of the Spiderwoman, adds additional vocal power to its cast when Salome B. Smith joins the Everyman production onstage June 6 – July 2.

Smith, who was featured in the Broadway revival of 1776, joins Broadway veterans Kevin S. McAllister (Caroline or Change, Come From Away), Natascia Diaz (Man of La Mancha, The Capeman), and Harris Milgrim (Tootsie, Cats). Helen Hayes Award-nominated and celebrated local DC actor, Karen Vincent, rounds out the five-person ensemble. The onstage talent is backed by a seven-piece orchestra led by Christopher Youstra as Music Director. ArtsCentric co-founder, Resident Musical Director, and Morgan State University alum, Cedric Lyles, will also be joining the Everyman production, as conductor.

This new take on The World Goes ‘Round, directed by ArtsCentric’s co-founder and Morgan State University alum, Kevin McAllister, brings three dynamic Maryland theater companies together to bring this legendary music to a new generation, including Baltimore’s own ArtsCentric in addition to Everyman Theatre and Olney Theatre Center. The co-production has garnered commendable praise from critics in its first performances, including a ‘must see’ call out by the Washington Post.

‘’When director and ArtsCentric Artistic Director Kevin McAllister first told me of his vision for updating Kander and Ebb's The World Goes 'Round to include songs from their musicals written after the revue was created in the 90's, I was hooked, said Everyman Artistic Director Vincent Lancisi.  Important Broadway hits from shows like the Scottsboro Boys and Kiss of the Spider Woman needed to be included in any up to the moment version of Kander and Ebb's songbook.  Baltimore audiences will get a first look at this new, more inclusive version of Kander and Ebb's contributions to Broadway and to the repertoire of some of the greatest singers of our time.”

Originally created by Scott Ellis, Susan Stroman, and David Thompson, The World Goes ‘Round features some of Kander and Ebb’s timeless classics such as “New York, New York, “All that Jazz,” “Mr. Cellophane,” and “Money, Money.”  McAllister’s production updates the original by including hits from Kander and Ebb’s more recent musicals like The Scottsboro Boys and The Kiss of the Spiderwoman, for a total of 31 iconic songs in this upbeat celebration of musical theatre. This new production is suitable for all ages and invites both seasoned theatergoers and audiences new to musical theater to discover the creative works of two masterminds that are still as popular as they were over five decades ago.


"I think people will be surprised at how much they can detect the influence of Kander and Ebb's work on the shows they love,” says McAllister. “Kander and Ebb were ahead of their time in their embrace of stories at the margins of society -- the persecuted, the gender-fluid, the hustlers, and the incarcerated. Their music is everywhere, all over the world, every day. Most of us don't even know it. [Together we] aim to change that."

In addition to McAllister, Youstra, and Lyles the creative team consists of Shalyce Hemby (choreography), Daniel Ettinger (Scenic Design), Larry Boggs (Costume Design), Moyenda Kulemeka, (Specialty “Sara Lee” Costume Design), Aja Jackson (Lighting Design), Matt Rowe (Sound Design), Patrick Lord (Projections Design), Larry Peterson (Wig Design),  Ben Walsh (Stage Manager), and Tiffany Ko (Assistant Stage Manager) .

 




