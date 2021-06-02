SCENES FROM 73* YEARS Will Stream From the Theatre Project

Theatre Project will stream Scenes From 73* Years, written by Hannah Khalil, co-directed by Najla Said and Rohina Malik, in partnership with Medina Theater Collective.

The performance will be streaming online through June 20.

Palestine. An epic snapshot of life under occupation. A picnic interrupted by soldiers. Never-ending lines. Palestinian-Irish playwright Hannah Khalil draws from stories of family and friends to reveal the real human story: the dreams, comedy, sadness, and frustrations of daily life in the shadow of the 'separation wall.' The cast includes members of the Medina Theater Collective.

The cast includes Bassam Abdelfattah, Amira Danan, Arash Fakhrabadi, Noor Hamdi, Chris Khoshaba, Ruba Mansouri, Annalise Raziq and Najat Arkadan Washington.

Live music and sound design by Ronnie Malley. Staged managed by Jo Chalhoub.

https://link.zixcentral.com/u/6276ad28/cpnAvabD6xGdlA8Rh3soMg?u=https%3A%2F%2Fmedinatheatercollective.weebly.com%2F