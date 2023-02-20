Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: Join A Raucous Romp Through THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) at the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company In Downtown Baltimore

Review: Join A Raucous Romp Through THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) at the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company In Downtown Baltimore

Non-seriousness required for maximum enjoyment of this production, playing now through March 5, 2023.

Feb. 20, 2023  

Do you like Shakespeare? Do you like to laugh? Do you want a night at the theater without being all high-brow? THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (ABRIDGED) is for you, right downtown at the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company's historic building. Never fear- it's not an hours-long attempt to include a morsel of every piece written by The Bard; it's about two hours long, like most theatrical performances. The comedy is comic, the tragedy is comic, the history is comic and the comics are comic. There's wine and beer available inside the theater, and snacks. There's fast-paced action. There's audience participation. And there's a trio of terrific performers who'll win your hearts amid the chaotic hilarity.

If you know little of Shakespeare except the plot of ROMEO AND JULIET and that Hamlet is upset about a ghost, you're a perfect audience member. If you're looking for representation for your favorite obscure, rarely performed Shakespearian pieces, this is not that. It is focused primarily on two of Shakespeare's best known works, with a pastiche of the Comedies, a sporting nod to the Histories, while the bulk of the Tragedies are given only slightly more prominence.

Performing comedically to bring you the show are three excellent actors. Making his debut with Chesapeake Shakespeare is Shaquille Stewart who displays serious acting chops. He creates an assortment of onstage characters, some quite endearing, particularly Romeo. His voice is clear and expressive, his face fluid and mobile, his physicality agile and demonstrative. In every way his foil, Scott Alan Small, a longtime Chesapeake Shakespeare Company member, presents initially as dryly stuffy, but subsequently develops more slapstick-style physical comedy as the show moves along, increasing his goof quotient scene by scene. Completing the trio is Katherine Daniels, another CSC member, who, in addition to excellent body language and vocal intonation, has such well-timed non-verbals (eg, huffs, sighs, eye rolling) that she cracks me up several times without saying a word.

Director Ian Gallanar keeps pacing peppy and utilizes the incredible height of the space as well as downstage corner egresses, giving the action a three-dimensionality unattainable under a traditional proscenium. Enhancing the live action are about eleventeen zillion sound cues, executed with perfect timing by board operator Kristopher Ingle. Lighting Designer Katie McCreary's pared-down plan supports the sketch-comedy format of the show, not overpowering it with inappropriately fancy effects.

The show, written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield, has been revised at least twice since its debut in 1987. Production companies are encouraged by the script itself to update references for relevance. The show has its devotees, as you may quickly ascertain. THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare, ABRIDGED at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company is a novelty- I'm accustomed to many more actors, and a significant amount of singing. Costume Designer Kristina Lambdin conceives costuming precisely appropriate for the show, though a different aesthetic to ChesShakes's often sumptuous garb. There is a relaxed nature to the performance, which may serve to encourage participation from the audience. It's approachable, accessible, and communal.

Intermission is about 15 minutes, long enough to refresh your drink at the re-opened floor level bar (the mezzanine bar remains open during the show) and visit the facilities. Men's room is on the mezzanine, ladies' on the ground floor, with a family restroom on each level.

I assume my readers are responsible citizens, so Covid-relevant information is as follows:

From Monday, February 6, 2023, masks no longer need be worn for performances inside the downtown Baltimore facility. A number of patrons and staff still prefer to wear a mask. Patrons may request to be seated in a social-distance-friendly section on the second mezzanine. The recently installed state-of-the-art HVAC system features bipolar ionization to destroy viruses, and MERV 13 filtration to remove them from circulating air.

I snagged great street parking just south of the theater, but spent $15 for the privilege. Less than a two block walk from the theater is Arrow Parking, 204 East Lombard Street, Baltimore, 21202, a covered lot offering $5 parking when you present your CSC coupon, available from ushers inside the theater.

Indulge your unserious side and treat your funnybone to THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (ABRIDGED)- You'll applaud, you'll laugh, and you may even become part of the action in this deliberately goofy rendition of the Bard's oeuvre. 8 PM Fridays and Saturdays through March 5th, 7:30 PM on Thursday February 23rd and March 2nd, 2 PM Sundays and Saturday February 25th. Ticket prices range from $30- $69.

Photo: L to R- Scott Alan Small, Kathryne Daniels and Shaquille Stewart in The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged); Photo Credit: Kiirstn Pagan Photography

Chesapeake Shakespeare Company Theater, 7 South Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD 21202

BOX OFFICE: 410-244-8570 Box Office weekday hours: Tuesday-Friday, 11am to 3pm. You also may buy tickets online.

Next, Chesapeake Shakespeare Company presents HAMLET, playing downtown April 28th through May 21st and MACBETH at the Patapsco Womens' Institute Ruins in Ellicott City, July 16-23, performed by CSC's Black Classical Acting Ensemble.

Final Factoid: It may surprise you none at all to know that the three writers of THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) first performed together in California at the original Renaissance Pleasure Faire, where they formed The Reduced Shakespeare Company.



Related Stories Baltimore Stories
Get Baltimore News

The Maryland Theatre Collective Announces 2023/2024 Season Featuring FREAKY FRIDAY THE MUS Photo
The Maryland Theatre Collective Announces 2023/2024 Season Featuring FREAKY FRIDAY THE MUSICAL & More
The Maryland Theatre Collective has announced their full 2023/2024 season of shows to the public. The group's entire inaugural mainstage season is to run March 2023 through May 2024 and will take place in various venues at The Chesapeake Arts Center in Brooklyn Park, MD.
Spotlighters Will Open Suzan Zeders DO NOT GO GENTLE Photo
Spotlighters Will Open Suzan Zeder's DO NOT GO GENTLE
This powerful, poignant play explores the wonder of words and the transformative power of art as it offers humor and hope to anyone who is, or has ever been, a grandparent, parent, or a child. 
Pianist Brian Ganz, Cellist Carter Brey, violinist Laura Colgate in Chopin Chamber Music C Photo
Pianist Brian Ganz, Cellist Carter Brey, violinist Laura Colgate in Chopin Chamber Music Concert at Strathmore
Internationally acclaimed pianist Brian Ganz celebrates his 12th annual concert in his quest to perform the complete works of Frédéric Chopin with “An Evening of Chopin’s Chamber Music with Brian Ganz and Friends” at The Music Center at Strathmore at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Local Shows
Peter And The Starcatcher
Auditorium (3/23-3/26)
The Addams Family Young@Part
Anne Arundel Recreation & Parks (6/08-6/09)
Into The Woods
Winters Mill High School (4/14-4/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Learned Ladies
Classic Theatre of Maryland (2/10-3/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)
Vagabond Players (2/17-3/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Godspell
Milburn Stone Theatre (3/10-3/12)
Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr
Berlin Intermediate School (9/27-9/27)
How I Became a Pirate
Centennial High School (4/11-4/13)
Spring Awakening
Street Lamp Productions (7/28-8/06)
Annie Jr
Theatre (5/09-5/11)
Rent
The Baltimore School For The Arts (4/20-4/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) (Revised) (Again)
Chesapeake Shakespeare Company Theatre (2/10-3/05)
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Drier Stage (6/22-6/24)
Disney's High School Musical 2 Jr
Gov. Thomas Johnson Middle School (8/18-8/18)
Disney's Moana Jr.
Dowell Elementary School (3/29-3/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

From This Author - Cybele Pomeroy


Review: Join A Raucous Romp Through THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) at the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company In Downtown BaltimoreReview: Join A Raucous Romp Through THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) at the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company In Downtown Baltimore
February 20, 2023

Race downtown to join a raucous romp through THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) at the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company, where the comedy is comic, the tragedy is comic, the history is comic and the comics are comic. You'll applaud, laugh, and may even become part of the action in this goofy rendition of the Bard's oeuvre.
Review: SOMETHING ROTTEN! Reeks Of Hilarity At Toby's In ColumbiaReview: SOMETHING ROTTEN! Reeks Of Hilarity At Toby's In Columbia
February 6, 2023

Designed for fans of musicals, SOMETHING ROTTEN! is a Queen's farthingdale full of fun. It’s lighthearted, full of color and movement, funny, packed with references to amuse Broadway lovers and Shakespeare scholars, with familiar four-second musical riffs scattered through the show. Toby’s Dinner Theater delivers again with SOMETHING ROTTEN!
Review: HIGH SCHOOL COVEN Conjures School Memories, Both Sweet And Bitter, Forges Links To Past And FutureReview: HIGH SCHOOL COVEN Conjures School Memories, Both Sweet And Bitter, Forges Links To Past And Future
February 2, 2023

New work advocate and feminist writer Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin pens realistic portrayal of high school life, complete with timeless element of sexual assault. Sexual and gender-based violence survivorship activist Lee Conderacci directs a 6-member cast enacting trials and traumas of teen witch wannabes, at womxn-focused Strand Theater in Baltimore.
Review: Heartwarming Sentiment and Exceptional Performances Prove IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE at Toby's Dinner TheaterReview: Heartwarming Sentiment and Exceptional Performances Prove IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE at Toby's Dinner Theater
December 3, 2022

Toby's consistently delivers showmanship, production quality and customer service. This show is no exception. The show feels inclusive and accessible even to those whose holiday traditions differ from the ones celebrated by the Bailey family. Bring your family to meet the Baileys this holiday season- the Toby's family will make you glad you did.
Review: Shakespeare's Tricky Dick RICHARD III Proves A Crooked Villain at The StrandReview: Shakespeare's Tricky Dick RICHARD III Proves A Crooked Villain at The Strand
November 12, 2022

The Maryland Renaissance Festival and The Strand partner to present a one-weekend encore of the acclaimed RICHARD III by The Company Of Women. The Company are a force of craftswomanship the likes of which have not before been seen in Baltimore theater, and display a strong likelihood of becoming a major theatrical presence in the community.
share