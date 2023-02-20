Review: Join A Raucous Romp Through THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) at the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company In Downtown Baltimore

Do you like Shakespeare? Do you like to laugh? Do you want a night at the theater without being all high-brow? THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (ABRIDGED) is for you, right downtown at the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company's historic building. Never fear- it's not an hours-long attempt to include a morsel of every piece written by The Bard; it's about two hours long, like most theatrical performances. The comedy is comic, the tragedy is comic, the history is comic and the comics are comic. There's wine and beer available inside the theater, and snacks. There's fast-paced action. There's audience participation. And there's a trio of terrific performers who'll win your hearts amid the chaotic hilarity.

If you know little of Shakespeare except the plot of ROMEO AND JULIET and that Hamlet is upset about a ghost, you're a perfect audience member. If you're looking for representation for your favorite obscure, rarely performed Shakespearian pieces, this is not that. It is focused primarily on two of Shakespeare's best known works, with a pastiche of the Comedies, a sporting nod to the Histories, while the bulk of the Tragedies are given only slightly more prominence.

Performing comedically to bring you the show are three excellent actors. Making his debut with Chesapeake Shakespeare is Shaquille Stewart who displays serious acting chops. He creates an assortment of onstage characters, some quite endearing, particularly Romeo. His voice is clear and expressive, his face fluid and mobile, his physicality agile and demonstrative. In every way his foil, Scott Alan Small, a longtime Chesapeake Shakespeare Company member, presents initially as dryly stuffy, but subsequently develops more slapstick-style physical comedy as the show moves along, increasing his goof quotient scene by scene. Completing the trio is Katherine Daniels, another CSC member, who, in addition to excellent body language and vocal intonation, has such well-timed non-verbals (eg, huffs, sighs, eye rolling) that she cracks me up several times without saying a word.

Director Ian Gallanar keeps pacing peppy and utilizes the incredible height of the space as well as downstage corner egresses, giving the action a three-dimensionality unattainable under a traditional proscenium. Enhancing the live action are about eleventeen zillion sound cues, executed with perfect timing by board operator Kristopher Ingle. Lighting Designer Katie McCreary's pared-down plan supports the sketch-comedy format of the show, not overpowering it with inappropriately fancy effects.

The show, written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield, has been revised at least twice since its debut in 1987. Production companies are encouraged by the script itself to update references for relevance. The show has its devotees, as you may quickly ascertain. THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare, ABRIDGED at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company is a novelty- I'm accustomed to many more actors, and a significant amount of singing. Costume Designer Kristina Lambdin conceives costuming precisely appropriate for the show, though a different aesthetic to ChesShakes's often sumptuous garb. There is a relaxed nature to the performance, which may serve to encourage participation from the audience. It's approachable, accessible, and communal.

Intermission is about 15 minutes, long enough to refresh your drink at the re-opened floor level bar (the mezzanine bar remains open during the show) and visit the facilities. Men's room is on the mezzanine, ladies' on the ground floor, with a family restroom on each level.

I assume my readers are responsible citizens, so Covid-relevant information is as follows:

From Monday, February 6, 2023, masks no longer need be worn for performances inside the downtown Baltimore facility. A number of patrons and staff still prefer to wear a mask. Patrons may request to be seated in a social-distance-friendly section on the second mezzanine. The recently installed state-of-the-art HVAC system features bipolar ionization to destroy viruses, and MERV 13 filtration to remove them from circulating air.

I snagged great street parking just south of the theater, but spent $15 for the privilege. Less than a two block walk from the theater is Arrow Parking, 204 East Lombard Street, Baltimore, 21202, a covered lot offering $5 parking when you present your CSC coupon, available from ushers inside the theater.

Indulge your unserious side and treat your funnybone to THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (ABRIDGED)- You'll applaud, you'll laugh, and you may even become part of the action in this deliberately goofy rendition of the Bard's oeuvre. 8 PM Fridays and Saturdays through March 5th, 7:30 PM on Thursday February 23rd and March 2nd, 2 PM Sundays and Saturday February 25th. Ticket prices range from $30- $69.

Photo: L to R- Scott Alan Small, Kathryne Daniels and Shaquille Stewart in The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged); Photo Credit: Kiirstn Pagan Photography

Final Factoid: It may surprise you none at all to know that the three writers of THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) first performed together in California at the original Renaissance Pleasure Faire, where they formed The Reduced Shakespeare Company.