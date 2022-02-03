Rep Stage Cancels February Production Of GHOST/WRITER

Rep Stage, a regional professional theatre in residence at Howard Community College, planned its 2021-2022 season to follow county, state, and federal guidelines that prioritized the health, safety, and well-being of patrons and the community.

The Actors' Equity contract rider did not align with the Rep Stage plan or Howard Community College's current COVID-19 plan. As a result, Rep Stage has cancelled "Ghost/Writer" which was scheduled for February 17 through March 6, 2022.

"I am so grateful to our patrons for their continued patience and support as Rep Stage has worked to navigate the challenges of producing live theatre during this ongoing pandemic," said Joseph W. Ritsch, producing artistic director of Rep Stage. "We remain committed to 'Ghost/Writer' and hope to produce this very important and timely play in an upcoming season."

Season ticket holders will be provided a refund for the value of the production with the option to donate the cost of their ticket towards supporting Rep Stage. Individual ticket holders will be contacted by the Box Office with the same options.

Details regarding the production of "The Glass Menagerie" will be available by the end of February. For further information, please visit www.repstage.org.