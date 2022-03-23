QO Theatre to Present NEWSIES

QO Theatre, theatre program of Quince Orchard High School of MCPS, will present its production of Disney's Newsies, opening April 1st. With a company made up almost entirely of students, including the cast, creative team, crew, and pit orchestra, this production promises to be full of energy and is perfect for the whole family.

Performances will run on April 1st, 2nd, 8th, and 9th. Friday performances will begin at 7 PM, and Saturday performances will begin at 2 PM and 7 PM each day. Tickets can be bought at the door, and cost $12 for adults and $10 for all others. All performances will take place at Quince Orchard High School (15800 Quince Orchard Road, Gaithersburg, MD, 20878). With high caliber dance numbers, incredible set, and remarkable cast, the quality of this production is hard to beat and shouldn't be missed.

Disney's Newsies tells the story of the working kids of New York City in 1899, specifically the young kids that worked day after day selling newspapers to anyone that would take them. When New York World editor-in-chief Joseph Pulitzer raises the Newsies' price for the newspapers, effectively forcing them to sell more newspapers just to earn the same amount, they lead a strike against him and other high-class robber barons to treat their workers humanely and with dignity. Intertwined with this coming-of-age story are high tensions, love ballads, high caliber dance numbers, and more that are sure to have audiences cheering.

QO Theatre is the highly regarded theatrical arts program at Quince Orchard High School. We focus on encouraging our students to explore their interests. Whether that be performance arts, technical theatre, music, direction, or choreography, all students are welcome to pursue their passion. We offer a fun yet professional environment and aim to prepare our students for their future, whether they go into theatrical arts or not. Past productions have included "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," "Clue," "Hello, Dolly!," and "Anything Goes."

For more information visit: https://www.instagram.com/qohstheatre/?hl=en