Pulitzer Prize Winning Play SWEAT Opens MET's 19-20 Season

Ensemble Theatre (MET) is opening its 22nd season with the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, "Sweat," by Lynn Nottage. In the struggling Rust Belt city of Reading, Pennsylvania, a bar becomes a battleground for race, class, family, and friendship. Cynthia, Tracey, and Jessie are a group of friends with a shared history working together on the factory line. But as economic upheaval and picket lines begin to strike their lives, they find themselves pitted against each other in a desperate fight to protect their livelihood and stay afloat.

Sweat is a tale of desperation, and humanity made all the more important in this current political climate. Lynn Nottage invites us to look at the all-too-familiar tale of a steel city on the decline with fresh eyes, bringing humanity and depth to everyday people in who are just trying to get by. Director Gené Fouché says about this award-winning a piece, "Sweat is an important play. It examines the feelings of betrayal, despair, and heartbreak associated with layoffs and lockouts. It holds a mirror to the deindustrialization of our country and the all too real ramifications."

The Sweat production team includes Director Gené Fouché, Stage Manager Melynda Burdette, Assistant Stage Manager Shayden Jamison, Scenic Designer Eric Berninghausen, Lighting Designer Doug Grove, Sound Designer Tom Majarov, Costume Designer Ben Kress, Fight Choreographer Steve Custer , Dramaturg Meghan Callis, and Props Designer James McGarvey





