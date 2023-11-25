Photos: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE By Cirque Du Soleil Makes Triumphant Premiere In Baltimore, MD

The mesmerizing Cirque du Soleil show ‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE made its Baltimore premiere this evening, November 24, 2023, at the Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center. Over a thousand attended the event and enjoyed Cirque du Soleil’s first-ever holiday show.

Check out photos from the premiere below!

Guests enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to meet for a festive holiday photo with cast members prior to enjoying the first Cirque du Soleil show to return to Baltimore since 2019. ‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE is based on the classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore. Memorable lines from this cherished classic inspired Cirque du Soleil’s story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays. A festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, ‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE features thrilling acrobatics performed by a cast of 26 artists sailing from all over the world, lovable characters, and a soundtrack including holiday favorites re-invented by Cirque du Soleil.

‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE will continue its performances until December 3, 2023 at the Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, Baltimore, MD. Tickets for ‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE are available online at the link below.