Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards

Photos: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE By Cirque Du Soleil Makes Triumphant Premiere In Baltimore, MD

‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE will continue its performances until December 3, 2023.

By: Nov. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Review: POE'S LAST STANZA at Perry's in Odenton Is Full of Wit, Poetry and Humor Photo 3 Review: POE'S LAST STANZA at Perry's in Odenton Is Full of Wit, Poetry and Humor
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards; SHREK! THE MUSICAL Photo 4 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards; SHREK! THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

The mesmerizing Cirque du Soleil show ‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE made its Baltimore premiere this evening, November 24, 2023, at the Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center. Over a thousand attended the event and enjoyed Cirque du Soleil’s first-ever holiday show.

Check out photos from the premiere below!

Guests enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to meet for a festive holiday photo with cast members prior to enjoying the first Cirque du Soleil show to return to Baltimore since 2019. ‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE is based on the classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore. Memorable lines from this cherished classic inspired Cirque du Soleil’s story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays. A festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, ‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE features thrilling acrobatics performed by a cast of 26 artists sailing from all over the world, lovable characters, and a soundtrack including holiday favorites re-invented by Cirque du Soleil. 

‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE will continue its performances until December 3, 2023 at the Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, Baltimore, MD. Tickets for ‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE are available online at the link below.

Photos: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE By Cirque Du Soleil Makes Triumphant Premiere In Baltimore, MD

Photos: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE By Cirque Du Soleil Makes Triumphant Premiere In Baltimore, MD

Photos: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE By Cirque Du Soleil Makes Triumphant Premiere In Baltimore, MD

Photos: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE By Cirque Du Soleil Makes Triumphant Premiere In Baltimore, MD

Photos: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE By Cirque Du Soleil Makes Triumphant Premiere In Baltimore, MD

Photos: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE By Cirque Du Soleil Makes Triumphant Premiere In Baltimore, MD

Photos: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE By Cirque Du Soleil Makes Triumphant Premiere In Baltimore, MD

Photos: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE By Cirque Du Soleil Makes Triumphant Premiere In Baltimore, MD

Photos: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE By Cirque Du Soleil Makes Triumphant Premiere In Baltimore, MD

Photos: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE By Cirque Du Soleil Makes Triumphant Premiere In Baltimore, MD


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Baltimore

1
TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS is Coming to Cumberland Theatre This Week Photo
'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS is Coming to Cumberland Theatre This Week

A holiday story for children and the young at heart comes to Cumberland Theatre in 'Twas the Night Before Christmas.

2
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards; SHREK! THE MUSICAL Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards; SHREK! THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
PAW PATROL LIVE! Donates 200 Tickets To Boys & Girls Clubs Of Metro Baltimore Photo
PAW PATROL LIVE! Donates 200 Tickets To Boys & Girls Clubs Of Metro Baltimore

Paw Patrol Live! 'The Great Pirate Adventure,' coming to the Hippodrome Theatre January 26-28, 2024, is getting into the holiday spirit by donating 200 tickets to youth at Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Baltimore.

4
Maryland Ensemble Theatres A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates 20 Years Photo
Maryland Ensemble Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates 20 Years

Maryland Ensemble Theatre's production of Charles Dickens' classic “A Christmas Carol” returns to Frederick's Weinberg Center for the Arts for one weekend only from December 15 - 17, 2023!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The Cast of LONE STAR Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Cast of LONE STAR Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Alexandra Silber Sings CAMELOT and Previews THE HOUR OF THE PEARL At The Green Room 42 Video
Alexandra Silber Sings CAMELOT and Previews THE HOUR OF THE PEARL At The Green Room 42
Tony Yazbeck Talks Manhattan Concert Productions' CHILDREN OF EDEN Video
Tony Yazbeck Talks Manhattan Concert Productions' CHILDREN OF EDEN
View all Videos

Baltimore SHOWS
Beetlejuice in Baltimore Beetlejuice
Hippodrome Theatre- France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (6/25-6/30)
Bach, Handel, and Beloved Carols! in Baltimore Bach, Handel, and Beloved Carols!
First Evangelical Lutheran Church (12/03-12/03)
Little Women in Baltimore Little Women
Strand Theater Company (12/01-12/17)
A Christmas Carol in Baltimore A Christmas Carol
Chesapeake Shakespeare Company (12/01-12/23)
Hallmark Holi-Improv in Baltimore Hallmark Holi-Improv
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (12/22-12/22)
Inebriated Holiday in Baltimore Inebriated Holiday
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (12/01-12/23)
The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show in Baltimore The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Baltimore (12/09-12/16)
Elf, The Musical in Baltimore Elf, The Musical
Tidewater Players (12/08-12/17)
Student African Drum Ensembles in Baltimore Student African Drum Ensembles
Naganna Forum, Roj Student Center (11/30-11/30)
A Christmas Carol in Baltimore A Christmas Carol
Weinberg Center for the Arts (12/15-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You