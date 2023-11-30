Photos: Get a First Look at MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At The Milburn Stone Theatre

Get ready to embark on a heartwarming journey this holiday season as the Milburn Stone Theatre at Cecil College proudly presents "Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play."

Check out photos below!

This enchanting adaptation of the 1947 Lux Radio Broadcast, masterfully crafted by Lance Arthur Smith with original songs and arrangements by Jon Lorenz, is set to captivate audiences on December 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, and 10.

Show Dates and Times:

December 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10

Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm

Sundays at 2pm