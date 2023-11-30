Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards

Photos: Get a First Look at MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At The Milburn Stone Theatre

The production will run December 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, and 10.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Photos: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE By Cirque Du Soleil Makes Triumphant Premiere In Baltimore, Photo 3 Photos: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE By Cirque Du Soleil Makes Triumphant Premiere In Baltimore, MD
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards; SHREK! THE MUSICAL Photo 4 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards; SHREK! THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

Get ready to embark on a heartwarming journey this holiday season as the Milburn Stone Theatre at Cecil College proudly presents "Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play."

Check out photos below!

This enchanting adaptation of the 1947 Lux Radio Broadcast, masterfully crafted by Lance Arthur Smith with original songs and arrangements by Jon Lorenz, is set to captivate audiences on December 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, and 10.

Show Dates and Times:

December 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10
Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm
Sundays at 2pm

Photos: Get a First Look at MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Heather Bounds

Photos: Get a First Look at MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At The Milburn Stone Theatre
George Janavel and the cast

Photos: Get a First Look at MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Justine Quirk and Bob Gatchel

Photos: Get a First Look at MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At The Milburn Stone Theatre
The cast

Photos: Get a First Look at MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At The Milburn Stone Theatre
The cast

Photos: Get a First Look at MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Chris Casadonti and Justine Quirk

Photos: Get a First Look at MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Heather Bounds and Chris Casadonti

Photos: Get a First Look at MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Heather Bounds and Justine Quirk

Photos: Get a First Look at MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Heather Bounds and Justine Quirk i


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Baltimore

1
Tickets to BEETLEJUICE in Baltimore Go On Sale Tomorrow Photo
Tickets to BEETLEJUICE in Baltimore Go On Sale Tomorrow

The France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, home of Baltimore's historic Hippodrome Theatre announced that single tickets for the North American Tour of BEETLEJUICE, the edgy and irreverent Broadway smash hit musical comedy, will go on sale tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. EST.

2
Hallmark Christmas Parody Next Up At Cumberland Theatre Photo
Hallmark Christmas Parody Next Up At Cumberland Theatre

The Cumberland Theatre concludes its 35th season with the hilarious Christmas comedy 'The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon.'

3
Soprano Julia Bullock Makes Baltimore Recital Debut in January Photo
Soprano Julia Bullock Makes Baltimore Recital Debut in January

 Shriver Hall Concert Series (SHCS) — Baltimore’s premier presenter of chamber music ensembles and solo recitalists — welcomes soprano Julia Bullock as she makes her Baltimore recital debut alongside pianist Bretton Brown on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 5:30pm.

4
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards; ROMEO AND JULIET L Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards; ROMEO AND JULIET Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used to Be Mine' on TODAY Video
Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used to Be Mine' on TODAY
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
View all Videos

Baltimore SHOWS
Elf, The Musical in Baltimore Elf, The Musical
Tidewater Players (12/08-12/17)
Elephant & Piggie's We are in a Play! in Baltimore Elephant & Piggie's We are in a Play!
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (2/24-3/17)
Head over Heels in Baltimore Head over Heels
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (5/31-6/23)
Gospel Choir Concert in Baltimore Gospel Choir Concert
Mainstage Theatre, WMC Alumni Hall (12/10-12/10)
Masterworks Chorale of Carroll County in Baltimore Masterworks Chorale of Carroll County
Baker Memorial Chapel (12/03-12/03)
Hallmark Holi-Improv in Baltimore Hallmark Holi-Improv
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (12/22-12/22)
A New Year's Day A New Year's Day "Bach" Celebration!
Zion Lutheran Church (1/01-1/01)
Bach, Handel, and Beloved Carols! in Baltimore Bach, Handel, and Beloved Carols!
First Evangelical Lutheran Church (12/03-12/03)
Moulin Rouge! in Baltimore Moulin Rouge!
Hippodrome Theatre- France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (12/05-12/17)
Jazz Night in Baltimore Jazz Night
Mainstage Theatre, WMC Alumni Hall (12/07-12/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You