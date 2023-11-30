Photos: Get a First Look at MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At The Milburn Stone Theatre

The production will run December 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, and 10.
POPULAR
Get ready to embark on a heartwarming journey this holiday season as the Milburn Stone Theatre at Cecil College proudly presents "Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play."
Check out photos below!
This enchanting adaptation of the 1947 Lux Radio Broadcast, masterfully crafted by Lance Arthur Smith with original songs and arrangements by Jon Lorenz, is set to captivate audiences on December 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, and 10.
Show Dates and Times:
December 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10
Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm
Sundays at 2pm
Heather Bounds
George Janavel and the cast
Justine Quirk and Bob Gatchel
The cast
The cast
Chris Casadonti and Justine Quirk
Heather Bounds and Chris Casadonti
Heather Bounds and Justine Quirk
Heather Bounds and Justine Quirk i
Videos
|Elf, The Musical
Tidewater Players (12/08-12/17)
|Elephant & Piggie's We are in a Play!
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (2/24-3/17)
|Head over Heels
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (5/31-6/23)
|Gospel Choir Concert
Mainstage Theatre, WMC Alumni Hall (12/10-12/10)
|Masterworks Chorale of Carroll County
Baker Memorial Chapel (12/03-12/03)
|Hallmark Holi-Improv
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (12/22-12/22)
|A New Year's Day "Bach" Celebration!
Zion Lutheran Church (1/01-1/01)
|Bach, Handel, and Beloved Carols!
First Evangelical Lutheran Church (12/03-12/03)
|Moulin Rouge!
Hippodrome Theatre- France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (12/05-12/17)
|Jazz Night
Mainstage Theatre, WMC Alumni Hall (12/07-12/07)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You