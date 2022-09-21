Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At OUR TOWN At Baltimore Center Stage

Re-discover the Pulitzer Prize-winning classic play Our Town as you’ve never seen it before, drawing inspiration from our town, Baltimore.

Register for Baltimore News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 21, 2022  

Re-discover the Pulitzer Prize-winning classic play Our Town as you've never seen it before, drawing inspiration from our town, Baltimore.

Helmed by Obie Award-winner Stevie Walker-Webb (director of BCS's acclaimed The Folks at Home), Our Town tells the story of a community: in their growing up and their marrying and their living and their dying. Widely regarded as the finest American play ever written, this Thornton Wilder masterpiece lifts up the beauty of ordinary human life and reminds us of how extraordinary each moment can be. The show runs through October 9, 2022.

Baltimore Center Stage is also featuring #OurTownBaltimore, a series of multigenerational artistic events and exciting local partnerships that reflect the vibrancy of Baltimore, intersecting with the company's upcoming staging of Thornton Wilder's Our Town. #OurTownBaltimore celebrates the rich cultural and artistic communities by continuing Baltimore Center Stage's commitment to amplifying, hosting, and supporting local community organizations and events. The program aims to bring the relationship between theater and community to a new level, inspired by one of the most acclaimed and beloved American plays about community.

Anton Volovsek serves as Scenic Designer; kindall houston almond is Costume Designer; and Josh Martinez-Davis is Lighting Designer.

Photo Credit: J Fannon Photography

Photos: First Look At OUR TOWN At Baltimore Center Stage

Photos: First Look At OUR TOWN At Baltimore Center Stage
Avon Haughton and KenYatta Rogers.

Photos: First Look At OUR TOWN At Baltimore Center Stage
Avon Haughton and Lance Coadie Williams

Photos: First Look At OUR TOWN At Baltimore Center Stage
Chania Hudson and Avon Haughton

Photos: First Look At OUR TOWN At Baltimore Center Stage
Derek Garza and Kimberly Dodson

Photos: First Look At OUR TOWN At Baltimore Center Stage
Elvis Karegeya

Photos: First Look At OUR TOWN At Baltimore Center Stage
Kimberly Dodson and Avon Haughton

Photos: First Look At OUR TOWN At Baltimore Center Stage
Lance Coadie Williams

Photos: First Look At OUR TOWN At Baltimore Center Stage
Lance Coadie Williams

Photos: First Look At OUR TOWN At Baltimore Center Stage
Rebecca L. Hargrove and Derek Garza

Photos: First Look At OUR TOWN At Baltimore Center Stage
Susan Rome and Rebecca L. Hargrove

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look At OUR TOWN At Baltimore Center StagePhotos: First Look At OUR TOWN At Baltimore Center Stage
September 21, 2022

Re-discover the Pulitzer Prize-winning classic play Our Town as you’ve never seen it before, drawing inspiration from our town, Baltimore. See photos from the production!
Olney Theatre Center Offers A Panel Discussion And Free Performance To Support Production Of DANCE NATIONOlney Theatre Center Offers A Panel Discussion And Free Performance To Support Production Of DANCE NATION
September 19, 2022

In conjunction with the upcoming production of Clare Barron's critically acclaimed and award-winning 2018 play Dance Nation, Olney Theatre Center will present two community engagement events designed to further explore themes from the production through dialogue as well as to showcase and celebrate local talent.
Tickets For JAGGED LITTLE PILL in Baltimore on Sale TodayTickets For JAGGED LITTLE PILL in Baltimore on Sale Today
September 16, 2022

The Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center announced that individual tickets for the Baltimore premiere of JAGGED LITTLE PILL go on sale Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m. EST.
Maryland Opera Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring an Operetta, a Holiday Celebration & MoreMaryland Opera Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring an Operetta, a Holiday Celebration & More
September 15, 2022

Maryland Opera’s fifth season opens with “Ritorna Vincitor!” featuring a return to fully staged productions with Act 2 of Die Fledermaus plus famous entrance arias and scenes on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Chesapeake Shakespeare Company Opens Its Doors To Baltimore Community With Ira Aldridge Exhibit Ribbon CuttingChesapeake Shakespeare Company Opens Its Doors To Baltimore Community With Ira Aldridge Exhibit Ribbon Cutting
September 14, 2022

On October 1st, 2022, from 10am to 4pm, Chesapeake Shakespeare Company (CSC) will participate in Doors Open Baltimore, presented by the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the Baltimore Architecture Foundation.