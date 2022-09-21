Photos: First Look At OUR TOWN At Baltimore Center Stage

Re-discover the Pulitzer Prize-winning classic play Our Town as you've never seen it before, drawing inspiration from our town, Baltimore.

Helmed by Obie Award-winner Stevie Walker-Webb (director of BCS's acclaimed The Folks at Home), Our Town tells the story of a community: in their growing up and their marrying and their living and their dying. Widely regarded as the finest American play ever written, this Thornton Wilder masterpiece lifts up the beauty of ordinary human life and reminds us of how extraordinary each moment can be. The show runs through October 9, 2022.

Baltimore Center Stage is also featuring #OurTownBaltimore, a series of multigenerational artistic events and exciting local partnerships that reflect the vibrancy of Baltimore, intersecting with the company's upcoming staging of Thornton Wilder's Our Town. #OurTownBaltimore celebrates the rich cultural and artistic communities by continuing Baltimore Center Stage's commitment to amplifying, hosting, and supporting local community organizations and events. The program aims to bring the relationship between theater and community to a new level, inspired by one of the most acclaimed and beloved American plays about community.

Anton Volovsek serves as Scenic Designer; kindall houston almond is Costume Designer; and Josh Martinez-Davis is Lighting Designer.

Photo Credit: J Fannon Photography