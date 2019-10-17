Photo Flash: First Look at Everyman's RADIO GOLF

I​t's never the wrong time to do the right thing. ThisOctober,​EverymanTheatre's​next show is R​adio Golf, ​the final play in renowned playwright August Wilson's 10-play opus, THE AMERICAN CENTURY CYCLE. Radio Golf​​ highlights the challenges faced by modern-day African-Americans straddling the line between monetary success and cultural assimilation.

The play opens​ October 15th, 2019​ and runs through ​November 17, 2019,​ at Everyman Theatre, located in the up-and-coming Market Center District of West Downtown Baltimore. This is the fourth August Wilson production from Everyman, after F​ ences (2002 & 2015)​ and G​ em of the Ocean (2008).​ ​Harlem Classical Theatre's Associate Artistic Director Carl Cofield​ makes his Everyman directorial debut with this play.

Radio Golf​ tells the story of Harmond Wilkes​ (Jamil A.C. Mangan)​, a successful African-American real estate developer running for Mayor of Pittsburgh in 1997. He opens a campaign office in the heart of Pittsburgh's Hill District, his childhood neighborhood that's fallen into disrepair.

Together with his business partner Roosevelt (​ Jason B. McIntosh)​ and wife Mame (Resident Company Member Dawn Ursula)​, Harmond's grand plan of developing a neglected block in the historic Hill District to erect a high rise apartment complex complete with a Whole Foods and Starbucks is challenged by two members of the Hill community: Sterling ​(Anton Floyd)​ and Elder JosephBarlow (C​harles Dumas). Harmond must face his uncovered past and weigh the impact and true costs of his personal progress if he chooses to ignore his heritage and legacy.





