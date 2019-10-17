Photo Flash: First Look at Everyman's RADIO GOLF

I​t's never the wrong time to do the right thing. ThisOctober,​EverymanTheatre's​next show is R​adio Golf, ​the final play in renowned playwright August Wilson's 10-play opus, THE AMERICAN CENTURY CYCLE. Radio Golf​​ highlights the challenges faced by modern-day African-Americans straddling the line between monetary success and cultural assimilation.

The play opens​ October 15th, 2019​ and runs through ​November 17, 2019,​ at Everyman Theatre, located in the up-and-coming Market Center District of West Downtown Baltimore. This is the fourth August Wilson production from Everyman, after F​ ences (2002 & 2015)​ and G​ em of the Ocean (2008).​ ​Harlem Classical Theatre's Associate Artistic Director Carl Cofield​ makes his Everyman directorial debut with this play.

Radio Golf​ tells the story of Harmond Wilkes​ (Jamil A.C. Mangan)​, a successful African-American real estate developer running for Mayor of Pittsburgh in 1997. He opens a campaign office in the heart of Pittsburgh's Hill District, his childhood neighborhood that's fallen into disrepair.

Together with his business partner Roosevelt (​ Jason B. McIntosh)​ and wife Mame (Resident Company Member Dawn Ursula)​, Harmond's grand plan of developing a neglected block in the historic Hill District to erect a high rise apartment complex complete with a Whole Foods and Starbucks is challenged by two members of the Hill community: Sterling ​(Anton Floyd)​ and Elder JosephBarlow (C​harles Dumas). Harmond must face his uncovered past and weigh the impact and true costs of his personal progress if he chooses to ignore his heritage and legacy.

Photo Credit: Teresa Castracane Photography

Charles Dumas

Jamil A.C. Mangan

Jason B. McIntosh

Dawn Ursula, Jamil A.C. Mangan

Dawn Ursula Jamil A.C. Mangan

Anton Floyd, Jamil A.C. Mangan

Dawn Ursula, Jamil A.C. Mangan

Jamil A.C. Mangan

Jamil A.C. Mangan, Dawn Ursula

Charles Dumas, Jamil A.C. Mangan

Jason B. McIntosh, Dawn Ursula, Jamil A.C. Mangan

Jamil A.C. Mangan

Jamil A.C. Mangan, Charles Dumas

Anton Floyd



