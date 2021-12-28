Olney Theatre Center Cancels Remaining Performances of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Olney Theatre Center has announced that all remaining performances of Disney's Beauty and the Beast have been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests in the company. Affected patrons should contact the Box Office.

Scheduled performances of Hedwig and the Angry Inch will proceed as scheduled.

Founded in 1938 as a summer playhouse, Olney Theatre Center (OTC) now produces year-round world and American premieres of plays and musicals, and reimaginations of familiar titles; presents the work of leading companies; tours nationally and locally; teaches students of all ages; and mentors the next generation of theatremakers. For more than 8 decades, OTC has brought impactful theater performance and education to our community, helping to grow the vibrancy and vitality of our home in central Maryland.

Learn more and stay up to date at https://www.olneytheatre.org/.