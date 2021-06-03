Northwest African American Museum Announces Programming For Juneteenth Week 2021

Today, the Northwest African American Museum (NAAM) announced a robust slate of community-focused programming as part of its Juneteenth Week celebration. Kicking off on June 13 and concluding on June 21, NAAM's Juneteenth Week features nine days of dynamic educational programming for people of all ages. Featured events include both in-person activations at various locations throughout Seattle, as well as online events that are accessible to audiences everywhere.

NAAM's 2021 Juneteenth Week celebration comes on the heels of Washington becoming just the sixth state in the nation, and the first in the Northwest, to commit to observing Juneteenth as a paid day off for state employees. This recognition sends a strong message and will allow the state to continue to serve as a national leader in acknowledging, educating, and celebrating a more inclusive American history.

"Each year, the Northwest African American Museum commemorates Juneteenth with family-friendly activities that help us to remember and reflect upon our shared past," said LaNesha DeBardelaben, President & CEO of NAAM. "This year, with nine days of programs and the world premiere of our new African American Cultural Ensemble, NAAM is making Juneteenth mean even more to our current times."

As part of its Juneteenth celebrations, NAAM is launching the African American Cultural Ensemble (ACE)-the first African American choir organized and hosted by an African American museum. ACE aims to inspire hope and healing through the Black gospel musical arts. The inaugural performance will take place on June 15 during the virtual "Juneteenth: Lift Every Voice" event, which is a collaboration between NAAM and nine other African American history and culture museums from communities across the nation. The commemorative program will celebrate the victory and liberty of African American people.

NAAM's 2021 Juneteenth Week celebration is sponsored by Amazon, with additional support from local sports teams, arts institutions, and businesses.

NAAM's featured Juneteenth Week 2021 programming includes:

NAAM's Interactive Storytime: Sing A Song

Sunday, June 13 | 1 PM | VIRTUAL

In partnership with Seattle Sounders FC + Rave Foundation

Join NAAM for its newest culturally relevant story read aloud. Former Seattle Sounders FC player & Broadcast Analyst Steve Zakuani will read Sing a Song: How Lift Every Voice and Sing Inspired Generations by Kelly Starling Lyons, followed by an interactive art session led by Teddy 'Stat' Phillips. Art will be displayed in the Seattle Sounders FC & Rave Foundation "Goals for Art" program. Any families in need of art supplies can reserve them here and pick them up on Saturday, June 12, from 11 AM - 2 PM. Pickup details will be shared on NAAM's website.

Watch Interactive Storytime live on NAAM's YouTube Channel.

The History and Future of Juneteenth: Annette Gordon-Reed with Marcus Harrison Green

Monday, June 14 | 7:30 PM | VIRTUAL

In partnership with Town Hall Seattle

In conversation with South Seattle Emerald publisher Marcus Harrison Green, Harvard history professor Annette Gordon-Reed "weaves together American history, dramatic family chronicle, and searing episodes of memoir" in her book, On Juneteenth. In this book, she recounts the origins of Juneteenth and the enormous hardships that African Americans have endured since and explains how, from the earliest presence of Black people in Texas, African Americans played an integral role in the state's story. She argues that the slave- and race-based economy not only defined the fractious era of Texas's independence, but indeed caused the Mexican American and Civil Wars.

Tickets ($5 each) for this virtual event can be purchased here.

Juneteenth: Lift Every Voice

Tuesday, June 15 | 6 PM | VIRTUAL

In partnership with the BlkFreedom Collective & T-Mobile

Ten Black museums join forces-in the BlkFreedom Collective-to virtually commemorate the 156th anniversary of Juneteenth. Each museum has selected a theme from the Negro National Anthem "Lift Every Voice and Sing" to guide their short video contribution. As part of the program, NAAM will debut its African American Cultural Ensemble (ACE), which will explore the theme of hope through a multimedia performance of Ooh Child made popular by Five Stairsteps.

In partnership with the BlkFreedom Collective, the T-Mobile Foundation has sponsored more than 7,900 books as part of NAAM's Knowledge is Power Book Giveaway, which provides free books celebrating Black culture to K-12 students . The books will be distributed at the 10 BlkFreedom Collective museums plus five other locations nationwide. NAAM will distribute these books as part of its Juneteenth Youth Night on June 17 and at the Juneteenth Jamboree on June 19.

Learn more and tune in to this special virtual program at www.blkfreedom.org.

Carol Anderson, The Second Book Event with Christopher Sebastian Parker

Wednesday, June 16 | 5:00 PM | VIRTUAL

In partnership with Elliott Bay Book Company

Historian and award-winning, bestselling author of White Rage Carol Anderson will speak about her book, The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America. In The Second, Anderson powerfully illuminates the history and impact of the Second Amendment, how it was designed, and how it has consistently been constructed to keep African Americans powerless and vulnerable. She will be joined in conversation with University of Washington political science professor and author Christopher Sebastian Parker.

Tickets (Free with NAAM's special code Juneteenth2021 or $31 for Zoom admission and a shipped book) for this virtual event can be purchased here.

ELEVATE (v.) raise or lift to a higher position

Wednesday, June 16 | 6:30 PM | VIRTUAL

In partnership with Seattle Theatre Group + more

ELEVATE is a community showcase of Black and Brown voices uplifting one another through the art of spoken word. This event will feature raw, bold, breathtaking performances from our youth, local historians, and unsung heroes, followed by a community conversation.

Register to attend this free virtual conversation here.

Juneteenth Youth Night

Thursday, June 17 | 8 PM | DRIVE-IN

To celebrate 2021 graduates, NAAM will host a Drive-In Black Graduation at the Lumen Field North Lot as part of Juneteenth Week 2021 Youth Night. This event will celebrate graduates from pre-K through college. Youth Night will also recognize the accomplishments of NAAM's 2020 Dr. Carver Gayton Youth Curators for the amazing work that they completed in the midst of a pandemic. Immediately following the celebration, families can enjoy a drive-in movie.

Submissions for graduate highlights, which will be projected on the big screen, will be accepted here through June 10.

Register here for the drive-in celebration and movie at Lumen Field North Lot.

Juneteenth 2021 Artist Collective

Friday, June 18 | 7 PM | VIRTUAL

In partnership with the Space Needle & Chihuly Garden and Glass + more

NAAM has teamed up with the Diversity, Equality, and Inclusivity Committee of the Space Needle & Chihuly Garden and Glass, One Vibe Africa, and Wa Na Wari to celebrate Juneteenth by raising the voices of Black and African American artists to Seattle through a virtual show. Two artists or artist groups in four categories, including poetry/written word, music, dance, and visual arts, will perform. The top entries in each category will also receive a $500 Visa gift card and an invitation to participate in the Juneteenth Jamboree hosted by NAAM on June 19.

Watch on NAAM's YouTube Channel.

Juneteenth Jamboree

Saturday, June 19 | 12 PM | IN PERSON

In partnership with City of Seattle Parks & Rec: Rec'N The Streets, Amazon + more

The Northwest African American Museum and Rec'N The Streets (City of Seattle Parks & Rec) present the Juneteenth Jamboree. Full of family fun, recreation, and activity from local professional sports teams, including the Sounders, the Seahawks, the Mariners, and the Storm, this will be a Juneteenth celebration that you will not forget!

NAAM's Juneteenth Jamboree will feature:

· Live performances

· Live storytime

· Knowledge is Power Book Giveaway

· COVID-19 vaccinations and education

· Blood pressure screenings and mental health tools

· Live demonstrations, education, and horseback rides from Seattle Buffalo Soldiers

· Food, Music, and More!

Additional details are on NAAM's website.

Knowledge is Power: BlkFreedom

Sunday, June 20 | 1:30 PM | IN PERSON

In partnership with Comcast NBC Universal & The Carl Maxey Center

NAAM joins the Carl Maxey Center in Spokane in celebrating the grand opening of its newly remodeled community center and for their Juneteenth celebration. NAAM will distribute books to local youth through its popular the Knowledge is Power Book Giveaway program.

Each month, NAAM gives away new, culturally relevant books to local K-12 children through family friendly and school-based youth events within the community. These carefully curated books, which are mostly written and illustrated by Black authors and artists, teach children the rich history of Black Americans. They also center, reflect, and affirm Black children.

This event will be held in Spokane, WA.

NAAM's Juneteenth Encore + Black Music Month Monday Program: THE E RATIO: Entertainment vs Education

Monday, June 21 | 6 PM | VIRTUAL

In partnership with Elliott Bay and Wa Na Wari

Paul Porter is a captivating speaker and entertainment industry veteran who empowers students to shift their behavior patterns from consuming social media and entertainment to absorbing education. Author of the critically acclaimed book BlackOut, Paul Porter unveils the real nature and motivations behind the music that gets played on radio and TV. Porter shares his first-hand experiences with detailed insight as an insider and decision-maker at the highest levels of the industry. A thought leader in the radio and music industry, he is a go-to expert on music, race and culture for major media outlets like CNN, MSNBC, Entertainment Tonight, FOX News, Billboard and Rolling Stone.

More event details will be available soon at elliotbaybook.com.

NAAM's Juneteenth Week programming is part of the museum's 2021 Year of Excellence & Resilience, a yearlong celebration of Black achievement designed to uplift Black voices and provide opportunities for audiences to creatively engage with Black history, art, and culture. For more information about NAAM's upcoming events, programs, and initiatives, visit https://www.naamnw.org/.