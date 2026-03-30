New Dates Set For HER PORTMANTEAU at The Strand Theater

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The Strand Theater Company will continue its 18th consecutive Season, titled In Her Entirety, as Baltimore's premiere women-centric theatre company, with the production of Her Portmanteau, by Mfoniso Udofia.

An intimate and powerful installment in the Ufot Cycle - Udofia's sweeping, nine-part saga that chronicles the triumphs, sacrifices and resilience of a Nigerian immigrant, Abasiama Ufot, and the generations shaped by her journey. The Strand Theater produced the First installment of the Ufot Cycle, Sojourners, in the Spring of 2019.

Under the direction of Sandra L. Holloway, assisted by Yasmeen Mahdi, Her Portmanteau will run April 10-26, 2026 at the Strand Theater in Hamilton. The new production dates reflect a postponement by one week from the originally announced show run, due to a change in casting.

About the Show:

Her Portmanteau follows a Nigerian matriarch, Abasiama Ufot and her two daughters, as they reunite after years of separation. Set in a Harlem apartment, the play explores the tensions between Nigerian traditions and American realities, illuminating the complexities of assimilation, generational trauma, cultural inheritance, and forgiveness.

“When I first read Her Portmanteau, the characters jumped off the page and into my chest”, says the Strand Artistic Director, Alma Davenport. “Mfoniso Udofia wrote a beautiful piece that captures the staggering weight of the decisions mothers must make - the kind of choices that reshape entire lineages. It's a poetic, moving exploration of how love and pain are often two sides of the same coin, and how we all must eventually find a way to live with the stories we've inherited.”

The cast includes Andromeda Bacchus, Azure Grimes, and Geneva Plaisir.

All performances take place at 5426 Harford Rd. Baltimore MD 21214.