National Tour of HAIRSPRAY, THE PROM and More Are Coming to the Hippodrome Theatre for the 2020-21 Season

Ron Legler, President of the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, home of the Hippodrome Theatre, has announced the lineup for the new 2020-21 CareFirst® BlueCross BlueShield Hippodrome Broadway Series. The season kicks off with the Baltimore premiere of the hit comedy, TOOTSIE, followed by the new tour of the Baltimore-based musical, HAIRSPRAY. Rounding out 2020 is PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on the beloved movie of the same name. 2021 kicks off with the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, MEAN GIRLS, followed by 2019's Drama Desk Award winner for "Outstanding Musical," THE PROM. Kicking off Spring in Baltimore is Aaron Sorkin's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, directed by Bartlett Sher, based on Harper Lee's Pulitzer prizewinning novel. Get ready in May for AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS to take center stage in Baltimore. Rounding out the 2020-21 season is the return of HAMILTON.

"We are thrilled to welcome so many new Broadway productions, as well as Broadway classics, to Baltimore for the 2020-21 season, including the launch of the new HAIRSPRAY tour" said Legler. "The Hippodrome cannot wait for our dedicated subscribers and patrons to enjoy another breathtaking year of theatre in Baltimore."

The 2020-21 Hippodrome Broadway Series includes:

OCTOBER 13 - 18, 2020

TOOTSIE

It's a laugh-out-loud love letter to the theatre, based on the Oscar®-nominated film. Featuring a Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony® winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels).

NOVEMBER 10 - 15, 2020

HAIRSPRAY

You Can't Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon that inspired the blockbuster film and live television event, is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore," "It Takes Two," and incorporating "Ladies Choice" from the musical film adaption, HAIRSPRAY is "fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!" (The New York Times).

This all-new touring production will reunite Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences.

DECEMBER 8 - 13, 2020

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

After a run on Broadway, Audience Choice Award-winner Pretty Woman: The Musical is coming to Baltimore! One of Hollywood's most beloved stories of all time, Pretty Woman: The Musical is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway. Featuring direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton, Pretty Woman: The Musical will lift your spirits and light up your heart.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman," which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman the film (produced by Arnon Milchan, New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990. Now, 30 years later, Pretty Woman: The Musical still "Dazzles!" (Deadline) and is "Big romance and big fun!" (Broadway.com). "Irresistible! A romantic fantasy. A contemporary fairy tale," says the Hollywood Reporter. Pretty Woman: The Musical delivers on all the iconic moments you remember. Get ready to experience this dazzling theatrical take on a love story for the ages.

Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

Atlantic Records' Pretty Woman: The Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSPs.

JANUARY 19 - 24, 2021

MEAN GIRLS

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

March 2 - 7, 2021

THE PROM

THE PROM is a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars, a small town, and a love that unites them all.

THE PROM features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon), a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) and Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), music by Tony Award nominee Matthew Sklar (Elf) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin.

You belong at THE PROM!

March 30 - April 4, 2021

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

All rise for Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prizewinning masterwork.

With direction by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD.

May 4 - 9, 2021

AIN'T TOO PROUD

Ain't Too Proud is the electrifying, new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one.

Nominated for 12 Tony Awards, Ain't Too Proud tells the thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal, as the group's personal and political conflicts threatened to tear them apart during a decade of civil unrest in America.

The unforgettable story of this legendary quintet is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone" and so many more.

Written by three-time Obie Award winner Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys) and featuring the Tony-winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, On Your Feet!), Ain't Too Proud launches their first national tour to over 50 cities across America.

June 8 - July 3, 2021

HAMILTON

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuringa?? a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway,HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tonya??®a??, Grammya??®a??, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award®-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

For information on HAMILTON, visit:

HamiltonMusical.com

Facebook.com/HamiltonMusical

Instagram.com/HamiltonMusical

Twitter.com/HamiltonMusical

SUBSCRIPTION RENEWALS ON SALE AT 11AM EST TODAY; EIGHT-SHOW NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS ON SALE MARCH

Purchasing is available:

Online at BaltimoreHippodrome.com/season

By phone at 800.343.3103 (M-F, 9am-5pm)

In person at the Hippodrome Theatre Box Office at the corner of Eutaw St and Baltimore St (M-F, 11am-3pm)

GROUPS AND INDIVIDUAL TICKETS

Individual ticket on-sale dates will be announced throughout the year. For groups, please contact Andrew Springer at Andrew.Springer@broadwayacrossamerica.com.

package prices begin at $288. Current subscribers will receive renewal materials via email and/or mail. The Hippodrome Broadway Series offers an array of subscriber benefits including: priority purchase opportunities and a flexible payment plan, dedicated patron services, exchange privileges, and replacements on lost or stolen tickets. In addition, subscribers can take advantage of Hippodrome Live special offers plus membership and privileges to Broadway Across America, a national network of over 40 North American cities where Broadway is presented. *Benefits may not apply to all shows.





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You