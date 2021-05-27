National Players Receive Prestigious Grant To Bring Shakespeare To American Communities

In an announcement released today, National Players, the educational touring troupe at Olney Theatre Center, has again been awarded a Shakespeare in American Communities grant, a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest, worth $25,000.

From September 2021 to July 2022, Olney Theatre's National Players will perform A Midsummer Night's Dream, as part of the 72nd tour. The project will engage underserved schools and arts centers across the country, inspiring students with limited access to live theater in urban, suburban, and rural communities. During the academic year, National Players will also conduct in-person and online discussions and workshops on Shakespeare's text, acting, stage combat, movement, and more with students.

Jason King Jones, who serves as Olney Theatre's Senior Associate Artistic Director and Artistic Director of National Players, said, "We are thrilled to receive this grant for the second year in-a-row. Performing Shakespeare in communities large and small has been central to National Players' mission for 72 years, so the continued support of ArtsMidwest and the NEA is a great endorsement of our work. The 2021 tour will be our first to put a company composed of mainly actors-of-color on the road with a repertoire that includes A Raisin in the Sun along with A Midsummer Night's Dream. This grant is an investment in their work and the communities it will help us serve through theatre and education."

The National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest presents Shakespeare in American Communities. National Players is one of 40 professional theater companies across the nation selected to perform a Shakespeare play with a professional team of actors for middle- and high schools and conduct related educational activities for students.