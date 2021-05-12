Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mid-Atlantic Symphony Launches FINE LIVING 2021 Online Auction

The auction has begun and runs through May 22, 2021.

May. 12, 2021  
The Mid-Atlantic Symphony has announced Fine Living 2021, an online fundraising event.

The "Fine Living" online auction offers something for every taste. It takes the place of the orchestra's traditional Spring Gala, a major fundraising event, which cannot be held this year because of restrictions on large public gatherings.

Learn more and view all items available for auction at https://www.32auctions.com/MSOFineLivingAuction.

The core purpose of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra is to provide the Delmarva and surrounding regions with access to Classical Music performed by a professional Symphony Orchestra. Our mission is to inspire, enrich, educate, and entertain a diverse audience of all ages through unique live musical performances and to engage students in the world of Classical Music through Outreach Programs.


