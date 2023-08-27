MET's Fun Company to Present DRAGONS LOVE TACOS

Maryland Ensemble Theatre's FUN Co., under the Artistic Direction of Julie Herber, will kick off the 2023-24 family theatre season this fall with "Dragons Love Tacos.” Dragons Love Tacos is appropriate for all ages, particularly geared toward children ages 2-7. Tickets are $17- $20 and can be purchased at the link below.

This stage production, based on the New York Times bestselling children's book, tells a whimsical tale of fiery appetites and unexpected friendships, capturing the imagination of millions and inspiring laughter and joy across generations. Director, Lauren Johnson, calls the show a “dragon-filled, taco-tastic time,” going on to say that she is “very excited to bring this vibrant story to life for so many who have such love for this book.”

The Cast features MET Ensemble Member Courtney McLaughlin as Mom/Red Dragon as well as Bill Dennison as Man in Suit, Joe Waeyaert as White Dragon, Grant Scherini as Boy, Bryant Gutknecht as Blue Dragon, Alexandra Ramos as Yellow Dragon, Maurlea Long as Dog, Searlait Hoyt as understudy for Dog,Yellow Dragon, Red Dragon and Prince Mills as understudy for Boy, White Dragon, Blue Dragon.

Dragons Love Tacos by Ernie Nolan opens on Saturday, September 23 and runs through Sunday, October 15. Performances are Saturdays at 10:30 am and 1:30 pm and Sundays at 1:30 pm. Arrive early to enjoy interactive craft, game, and photo booth stations.

This season MET's Fun Company will offer the Family Theatre Passport. This package of four tickets provides the flexibility to use the tickets all at once or spread them out through the season. The Family Theatre Passport is your best value at $60 for four Fun Company tickets. Individual tickets are $17 for children/military/seniors 65+ and $20 for adults. A limited number of Pay What You Will tickets are available for each performance starting at $5 each, while supplies last. Seating is General Admission. Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more. ASL Interpretation and audio description services can be arranged in advance through the box office. Tickets may be purchased by phone at (301) 694- 4744, online at marylandensemble.org, or in person at the MET box office.

MARYLAND ENSEMBLE THEATRE MISSION: We are a professional, collaborative theatre ensemble broadly connected to our community by inspiring passion for the arts with courageous, relevant, accessible programs that enable people to feel more, think deeper, and laugh longer.