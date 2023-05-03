Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Maryland Lyric Opera Gives a Free Performance at Washington National Cathedral's Flower Mart This Weekend

The performance is on Friday, May 5 at 4 PM.

May. 03, 2023  

Maryland Lyric Opera Gives a Free Performance at Washington National Cathedral's Flower Mart This Weekend

As part of its ongoing community programming, Maryland Lyric Opera (MDLO) will offer a free performance Friday, May 5 at the Washington National Cathedral as part of the All Hallows Guild Flower Mart to benefit the gardens and grounds of the Cathedral. Soprano Melissa Mino, mezzo-soprano Amanda Fink, tenor Kevin KJ Webb and baritone Javier Arrey and pianist Husan Park will perform selections from La Bohème, Carmen, Don Giovanni, Lakmé, La Traviata, and Rigoletto. The Washington National Cathedral is located at 3101 Wisconsin Avenue, NW and is accessible by any No. 30 Metrobus; for those traveling by car, limited parking ($10 fee) will be available at the Cathedral's underground parking garage.

Through its robust education and community outreach programs, including free performances like this one, MDLO seeks to share the beauty of opera with the broadest possible audience, from newcomers to longtime fans.

Maryland Lyric Opera is a regional opera company created "for musicians, by musicians." Founded by accomplished pianist and local philanthropist Brad Clark, MDLO combines a diverse performance schedule of fully staged grand opera, concert opera with the MDLO Orchestra center stage, and intimate recitals featuring acclaimed soloists.

MDLO employs a full orchestra and a full chorus for its productions. Since our reorganization and relaunch in 2018, we have produced three fully staged operas at The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center in College Park: Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor, Massenet's Thaïs, and Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro. At The Music Center at Strathmore, we have presented concert performances of Puccini's rarely performed La Fanciulla del West and his final opera Turandot, Verdi's epic Don Carlo, as well as double bills of one-act operas. Our 2022-23 Season of Verdi won rave reviews for our concert productions of Macbeth, Un Ballo in Maschera, Falstaff and Otello.

Recent concerts have included individual programs celebrating Mozart, Puccini, and Verdi, as well as a memorable performance of Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 12, K. 414 by the legendary pianist and pedagogue Leon Fleisher in his final stage performance, as well as a special memorial concert that celebrated Fleisher's enduring legacy.

We are committed to bringing young audiences to the world of opera-thanks to the generosity of our donors and patrons. Our "Feel the Opera Initiative" has already enlivened the curriculum at area schools, including Georgetown Preparatory School (grades 9-12), Our Lady of Lourdes (grades K-8), Luxmanor Elementary School (grades K-5), and Covenant Life School (grades K-12). We have upcoming events with a number of Montgomery County, Maryland-area public and private schools. In addition, students may purchase MDLO performance tickets for $10 with a student ID. Looking towards the future, we will continue to initiate and grow outreach programs that embrace our community, and to bring music to youth and adults throughout the region.

MDLO's growing family of supporters is metropolitan Washington DC's vibrant, diverse, and international community. While we live in a modern and dynamic world, our aim is for our audiences to pause and experience harmony and beauty through classic operas.



HCC Theatre Department To Present AS YOU LIKE IT and SPELLING BEE Outdoors in May and June Photo
HCC Theatre Department To Present AS YOU LIKE IT and SPELLING BEE Outdoors in May and June
The Howard Community College (HCC) theatre department will take audiences outside for two productions this May and June. William Shakespeare's “As You Like It,” running May 3-6, will begin in the Horowitz Center's Smith Theatre. Patrons will transition to the outdoor venue, Dreier Stage, during intermission. “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” conceived by Rebecca Feldman, additional material by Jay Reiss, music and lyrics by William Finn, and book by Rachel Sheinkin, will take place entirely outdoors at Dreier Stage, June 22-24.
Award-Winning And Celebrated Musical THE PROM Comes To The Cumberland Stage Photo
Award-Winning And Celebrated Musical THE PROM Comes To The Cumberland Stage
The Cumberland Theatre continues their 35th Main Stage Season with the Tony-nominated musical THE PROM, which will run May 4th - 21st. The show is being sponsored by Dawn's Family Practice, Gonzaga Health, Fore Axes, MIXX Boutique and the Queen City Creamery.
Terence Blanchard to Receive George Peabody Medal and Speak at Peabody Conservatory Gradua Photo
Terence Blanchard to Receive George Peabody Medal and Speak at Peabody Conservatory Graduation
Seven-time GRAMMY winner, two-time Oscar nominee, trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard will receive the George Peabody Medal for Outstanding Contributions to Music and Dance in America and will address the graduates during the Peabody Conservatory’s 2023 Graduation ceremonies on Wednesday, May 24.
NatPhil Presents World Premiere Of COSMICS CYCLES in Partnership With NASA Goddard Photo
NatPhil Presents World Premiere Of COSMICS CYCLES in Partnership With NASA Goddard
In partnership with NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, National Philharmonic (NatPhil) presents a new program that features the world premiere of Cosmic Cycles, A Space Symphony by D.C.-based composer Henry Dehlinger.

More Hot Stories For You


Maryland Lyric Opera Gives a Free Performance at Washington National Cathedral's Flower Mart This WeekendMaryland Lyric Opera Gives a Free Performance at Washington National Cathedral's Flower Mart This Weekend
May 3, 2023

As part of its ongoing community programming, Maryland Lyric Opera (MDLO) will offer a free performance Friday, May 5 at the Washington National Cathedral as part of the All Hallows Guild Flower Mart to benefit the gardens and grounds of the Cathedral.
HCC Theatre Department To Present AS YOU LIKE IT and SPELLING BEE Outdoors in May and JuneHCC Theatre Department To Present AS YOU LIKE IT and SPELLING BEE Outdoors in May and June
April 27, 2023

The Howard Community College (HCC) theatre department will take audiences outside for two productions this May and June. William Shakespeare's “As You Like It,” running May 3-6, will begin in the Horowitz Center's Smith Theatre. Patrons will transition to the outdoor venue, Dreier Stage, during intermission. “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” conceived by Rebecca Feldman, additional material by Jay Reiss, music and lyrics by William Finn, and book by Rachel Sheinkin, will take place entirely outdoors at Dreier Stage, June 22-24.
Award-Winning And Celebrated Musical THE PROM Comes To The Cumberland StageAward-Winning And Celebrated Musical THE PROM Comes To The Cumberland Stage
April 26, 2023

The Cumberland Theatre continues their 35th Main Stage Season with the Tony-nominated musical THE PROM, which will run May 4th - 21st. The show is being sponsored by Dawn's Family Practice, Gonzaga Health, Fore Axes, MIXX Boutique and the Queen City Creamery.
Terence Blanchard to Receive George Peabody Medal and Speak at Peabody Conservatory GraduationTerence Blanchard to Receive George Peabody Medal and Speak at Peabody Conservatory Graduation
April 24, 2023

Seven-time GRAMMY winner, two-time Oscar nominee, trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard will receive the George Peabody Medal for Outstanding Contributions to Music and Dance in America and will address the graduates during the Peabody Conservatory’s 2023 Graduation ceremonies on Wednesday, May 24.
NatPhil Presents World Premiere Of COSMICS CYCLES in Partnership With NASA GoddardNatPhil Presents World Premiere Of COSMICS CYCLES in Partnership With NASA Goddard
April 24, 2023

In partnership with NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, National Philharmonic (NatPhil) presents a new program that features the world premiere of Cosmic Cycles, A Space Symphony by D.C.-based composer Henry Dehlinger.
share