Maryland Ensemble Theatre will present Balloonacy! Imagine a single balloon changing one person's life forever. Balloonacy is a tender and uplifting show for the little ones (and the big ones too). Sweet, inventive and packed with physical comedy, this play explores the power of friendship when a red balloon floats into a lonely man's apartment and shows how, with a little imagination and acceptance, companionship is everywhere.

Audiences will love the interactive nature of this exciting one-man show. With just one actor, one balloon, and an involved audience, Balloonacy teaches the importance of friendship and a positive attitude with some big laughs along the way. Director Julie Herber says of the uplifting play, "Balloonacy explores and celebrates the power of friendship. Unlike other decisions in young people's lives, friendship is a choice children get to make. This piece really focuses on what true friendship is all about - the model of the friendship between the lonely Man and Red Balloon is one that young people can take much away from."

The Balloonacy production team includes Director Julie Herber, Stage Manager Sarah Shulman, Set Designer Cody Gilliam, Lighting Designer Tabetha White, Props Designer Najee Banks, and Costume Designer Stephanie Hyder.

The cast includes Stephen Craig as the Lonely Man.

Balloonacy opens on Saturday, February 1 and runs until Sunday, February 23, Saturday & Sunday at 1:30 p.m., and with 10:30 am performances on February 15, 16, 22 & 23. Tickets are $12 general admission. Tickets may be purchased by phone at (301) 694- 4744, online at marylandensemble.org or in person at the MET box office.





