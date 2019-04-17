Maryland Ensemble Theatre Presents THE LIGHT PRINCESS

Maryland Ensemble Theatre's (MET) family theatre, The Fun Company is proud to present The Light Princess. In this adaptation of George MacDonald's classic, a mischievous and spirited troupe of performers tell the tale of a little girl who just happens to be a princess, who was put under a magic spell that left her weightless. The efforts of the baffled royal family to 'bring her back down to earth' are at times humorous and never quite successful until a wandering prince happens by. Could he be the one to break the spell of the evil Princess Makemnoit who has devilish plans to drain the lake, which is the only thing that brings the princess joy?



Since 1864, The Light Princess has captivated readers with its colorful characters and relatable morals. Director and co-creator, Julie Herber says, "I chose the story because it was a lesser known fairy tale. It features a strong female heroine, which is something the Fun Company likes to highlight. The tale is full of whimsy and joy that will appeal to audiences young and old.



The Light Princess crew includes Director Julie Herber, Stage Manager Flannery Bendel-Simso, Designer Cecelia Lee, Lighting Designer Will Heyser, Sound Designer Ken Poisson, Costume Designer Stephanie Hyder, Properties Katie Rattigan.



The cast includes Mari Barchi, Bryan Bowen, Jordan Champe, Lauren Johnson and Megan King.



The Light Princess opens on Saturday, May 11th and runs until Sunday, June 2nd every Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $12. Tickets may be purchased by phone at (301) 694-4744, online at marylandensemble.org or in person at the MET box office. Come be dazzled by this modern take on a classic gem.





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You