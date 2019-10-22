MET's Fun Company Presents Junie B. Jones in JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS

Maryland Ensemble Theatre's (MET) family theatre, The Fun Company, is proud to bring back Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells Batman Smells. Based on the children's books by Barbara Park, this play follows the feisty and irrepressible Junie B. Jones as she plays Secret Santa to her least favorite classmate, Tattletale May. Will Junie B. give Tattletale May exactly what she thinks she deserves, or will the holiday spirit force a change of heart? With plenty of laughs and life lessons, this story is the perfect holiday treat for the whole family.



Since 1992, Junie B. Jones has been working her way into the hearts of children everywhere. After dozens of books over the decades, Junie B. Jones has become one of the most beloved characters in children's literature. Director Julie Herber is thrilled to bring back this audience favorite. "Junie B. Jones is beloved by children of all ages, and her antics are timeless. It's such a funny and heartwarming show - perfect to usher in the holidays! Allison Gregory's adaptation of the book perfectly captures the delightful characters that so many in our audience have come to love as followers of the book series."





The Jingle Bells Batman Smells production team includes: Director Julie Herber (also Costume Designer and Props Designer), Stage Manager Shayden Jamison, Scenic Designer Stephen Craig, Lighting Designer Doug Grove, and Scenic Charge Leigh Rankin.



The cast includes Karli Cole as Junie B. Jones, Torie Weaver as May, Reiner Prochaska as Mr. Scary, Eddie Stockman as Herb/Grampa Miller, Prince Mills as Sheldon/ Phillip Jonny Bob and Daniel Valentín-Morales as José/Mr. Toot.



Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells Batman Smells opens on Saturday, November 30, and runs until Sunday, December 29, at 10:30 am and 1:30 pm on Saturdays and at 1:30 pm on Sundays. Tickets are $14. Tickets may be purchased by phone at (301) 694-4744, online at marylandensemble.org or in person at the MET box office. Celebrate the holidays with this gut-busting tale.





