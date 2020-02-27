LIFE DANCE // RED BALLET Comes to Towson University
Two new movement driven performance works to be presented in the Studio Theatre on Towson University's campus. Life Dance // Red Ballad by Matthew Williams and Rae Red. Both works are curious and kinesthetic offerings. Rae Red and Matthew Williams are making performance work that takes a deep dive into community and autonomy with wildly different results.
Red Ballad by Rae Red is a cult gathering to celebrate and venerate a color. It is a multi-layered, multi-media, variety show-esque performance, exploring the color red. Like a true Ballad there is drama, lust, sex, and blood. Red Ballad is made in collaboration with Rain (Cliff Doby), Theresa Columbus, Kim Le, Mars Dwyer, and Laura Grothaus.
Life Dance by Matthew Williams is a dance-theatre performance dedicated to sharing the embodied experience of finding authenticity, interdependence, being right here right now, and remembering over and over again. It is about family and cycles and singing and isolation. Made in collaboration with Bella Lucero, Holly Herzfeld, Kevin Griffin Moreno, and Tavish Forsyth, it is about being tethered, both together and alone.
WHEN:
Saturday, March 27
Sunday, March 28
Saturday, April 3
Sunday, April 4th
Doors open at 7:00PM, show begins at 7:30PM
Runtime approximately 2 hours including intermission
WHERE:
Towson University Center for the Arts, Studio Theatre (Room 3060)
7700 Osler Dr, Towson, MD 21204
TICKETS: FREE
Reservations are required as seating is limited: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/laife-dancered-ballad-an-evening-of-shared-performances-tickets-1914386983