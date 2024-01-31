LAYON GRAY'S BLACK ANGELS OVER TUSKEGEE Flys To The Milburn Stone Theatre, February 10 & 11!

Inspired by true events, "Black Angels Over Tuskegee" narrates the extraordinary journey of six trail-blazing men who exhibited unparalleled courage.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

LAYON GRAY'S BLACK ANGELS OVER TUSKEGEE Flys To The Milburn Stone Theatre, February 10 & 11!

The Milburn Stone Theatre has announced the highly anticipated area return of "Black Angels Over Tuskegee" on February 10th and 11th, 2024. Directed and written by Layon Gray, this award-winning historical drama will once again return to the Delaware/ Cecil County, Maryland area, captivating audiences with its vibrantly energetic and emotionally charged storytelling.

Inspired by true events, "Black Angels Over Tuskegee" narrates the extraordinary journey of six trail-blazing men who exhibited unparalleled courage in the face of overwhelming odds. The play immerses audiences in the collective struggle of the first African American aviators in the United States Army Air Forces during the Jim Crow era. Their story unfolds with intelligence, patriotism, and brotherhood as they strive toward dreams of an inclusive and fair society.

"We're thrilled to bring this important piece of theatre back to the local community," expresses MST Artistic Director Andrew John Mitchell. "Layon's production of this inspiring story has toured the country, including a stop in nearby Delaware two years ago. If you missed 'Black Angels' in 2022, you must see this show, and if you saw it before, you know you'll want to see it again!"

The production has garnered acclaim for its powerful narrative, captivating performances, and poignant exploration of history. The show is recommended for ages 13 and above.

Don't miss the chance to witness the triumphant return of "Black Angels Over Tuskegee" at Milburn Stone Theatre. Tickets are priced at $22 for adults, $20 for seniors/military, $18 for students, and $16 for Cecil College students/staff.

For more information and to secure your tickets, visit Click Here. Learn more about "Black Angels Over Tuskegee" at blackangelsovertuskegee.com and Layon Gray at https://www.layongray.com/.

Layon Gray's Black Angels Over Tuskegee

Saturday, February 10th, 2024 at 8:00 PM | Sunday, February 11th, 2024 at 2:00 PM

Adults - $22 | Seniors/Military - $20 | Students - $18 | Cecil College Students/Staff - $16

Recommended for Ages 13+




