LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL and More Set For Baltimore Center Stage 2023/2024 Mainstage Season

Baltimore Center Stage has announced the complete 2023/24 Season, the final season programmed by Stephanie Ybarra in her tenure as Artistic Director. Memberships for the 23/24 Season go on sale on May 18, 2023, and single ticket sales will go on sale in the summer.

In addition to all mainstage programming, BCS will also be producing a wide range of artistic programs, including concert series, film screenings and talks with members of Baltimore and artistic communities and many more. This will include the return of the popular civic dialogue series Baltimore Butterfly Sessions, a presentation of interactive cult classic movie Rocky Horror Picture Show with Chocolate Covered Rocky Horror and Creative Alliance, as well as programs celebrating the city of Baltimore and its artistic communities, including the inaugural Locally Grown Festival and the Shared Space Initiative. BCS's New Work Development activities, and partnership with ArtsCentric will also continue this season. More details on these programs will be announced at a later date.

"I'm proud to watch the last season I'll curate come to life under the leadership of my friend, Ken-Matt and the entire BCS team," says outgoing BCS Artistic Director Stephanie Ybarra. "This constellation of plays and artists represents so much of what I love about theater; it's filled to the brim with music, laughter and hyper-theatricality delivered by way of world premieres, fresh takes on classics, local and national partnerships and so much more."

"Stephanie has done tremendous work at BCS, culminating in a season that's as vital as it is entertaining, led by some of the most talented artists working today," said Interim Artistic Director Ken-Matt Martin. "I feel grateful to have been entrusted with carrying the torch while BCS seeks future leadership that will continue its exciting evolution."

The 2023/24 season begins this fall with Lanie Robertson's Tony Award nominated play about the life of Billie Holiday, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, directed by Nikkole Salter (In the Continuum) and continues with the ArtsCentric production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella (Enchanted Edition), directed by Kevin McAllister (ArtsCentric Artistic Director).

The season continues in 2024 with a world premiere co-production with Mosaic Theater Company of Mexodus, written and performed by Brian Quijada (Where Did We Sit On The Bus) and Nygel D. Robinson (The Amen Corner), directed by David Mendizábal (Notes on Killing...), and Katori Hall's Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy, The Hot Wing King, directed by Christopher D. Betts (Dreamgirls - The Paramount Theatre) and produced in association with Hartford Stage. The season will end with a new adaptation of Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest, directed and adapted by Jenny Koons (Men on Boats at BCS).

Baltimore Center Stage's first priority is the health, safety, and well-being of our audiences, staff, artists, and guests. Our current policy includes a schedule of mask-optional and mask-required performances, in order to give each audience member a choice of how to attend our performances in the way that best matches their comfort level.

The line-up for the 2023-24 season is:

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL

Written by Lanie Roberston

Musical Arrangements by Danny Holgate

Directed by Nikkole Salter

September 14 - October 8, 2023

Opening night: September 22, 2023

In March 1959, four months before her passing, Billie Holiday gives an unforgettable performance at Emerson's Bar & Grill in South Philadelphia. However, her songs are just one part of the show. In between renditions of some of her greatest hits, like "Strange Fruit" and "God Bless the Child," Billie shares the triumphs and heartbreaks of a life and career like no other in this immersive cabaret experience that marks the directorial debut of Pulitzer nominated artist, Nikkole Salter.

LOCALLY GROWN FESTIVAL

October 20-22, 2o23

Meet the creatives who put the "charm" in Charm City! The Locally Grown Festival will bring together local performers, artists, and makers for a weekend of fresh voices, local connection, and theater in all its forms. Join us for this inaugural celebration of Baltimore's brilliant, eccentric, and thriving arts ecology.

BCS Presents

ARTSCENTRIC'S Production of

Rodgers & Hammerstein's

CINDERELLA (Enchanted Edition)

Music by Richard Rodgers

Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Adapted for the Stage by Tom Briggs

From the Teleplay by Robert L. Freedman

Directed by Kevin S. McAllister

Music Directed by Cedric D. Lyles

Choreographed by Shaylce Hemby

November 25 - December 23, 2023

Opening night: December 1, 2023

Blending elements of classic and contemporary versions of Cinderella, ArtsCentric returns to BCS following its must-see performances of Crowns with its take on the time-honored story that's not to be missed! Inspired by the groundbreaking 1997 movie featuring Brandy Norwood and Whitney Houston, Cinderella is an enchanting musical adventure. This version of the beloved, timeless classic features musical performances that follow Cinderella's magical transformation with the help of her fairy godmother, in a show that will be enjoyable for all generations.

MEXODUS

Written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson

Directed by David Mendizábal

A World Premiere Co-Production with Mosaic Theater Company

March 14 - April 7, 2024

Opening night: March 21, 2024

Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson blend Hip-Hop and history to tell a unique story about the Underground Railroad that led south, highlighting the power of Black and Brown unity. A groundbreaking, theatrical experience, Mexodus is a live-looped musical, composed in real time, that explores the often-untold stories of enslaved people in the United States who sought freedom in Mexico.

THE HOT WING KING

Written by Katori Hall

Directed by Christopher D. Betts

In Association with Hartford Stage

April 11 - April 28, 2024

Opening night: April 13, 2024

Pulitzer Prize Winner Katori Hall's work returns to our stage with her award-winning comedy, The Hot Wing King, in which Memphis, Tennessee's annual Hot Wang Festival is quickly approaching, and Cordell Crutchfield is determined to be crowned king of the wings. With support from The New Wing Order, made up of his partner Dwayne and his friends Isom & Big Charles, victory seems inevitable. However, Cordell soon finds himself preparing for the festival while caring for his teenage nephew who moves in after a family tragedy. Will this new arrangement be a recipe for success or disaster?

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

Written by Oscar Wilde

Adapted and directed by Jenny Koons

World Premiere Adaptation

May 9- May 26, 2024

Opening Night: May 11, 2024

This reimagined, "Bridgerton-ized" version of Oscar Wilde's classic tells the witty and humorous story featuring Jack Worthing and Algernon Moncrief, who both create alter egos that supply an escape to the monotony of their lives. As the misunderstandings pile up and their stories unravel, eventually both men must come to terms with their true identities.

Tickets for the season will go on sale in the coming months. Performance schedules, casting and full creative teams for productions and programs will also be announced at a later date.