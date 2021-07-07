Just Off Broadway Announces Return to the Stage With THE STORY OF US World Premiere

This fall, after a year of uncertainty and a dark stage, Just Off Broadway is making a return with brand-spankin'-new theatre and mounting the World Premiere of The Story of Us, a new musical by Jason Crawford Samios-Uy.

The Story of Us, in development since 2018, is a love story where boy-meets-boy, boy-loses-boy, and boys have to move forward. According to creator, Jason Crawford Samios-Uy, "There is no happy or sad ending. Sometimes, in real life, we're not afforded a story-book ending, be it happy or sad, but we certainly do have to move on and move forward, and that's what happens here."

Briefly, The Story of Us is about Jesse and Davis, who come from very different walks of life. Jesse is a laid back, carefree, independent musician/actor with dreams of making it big. Davis is a sheltered, gentle, yearning young gentlemen who wants to find his own way in the world in spite of his overbearing, smothering mother, Miranda. When they meet, it's practically love at first sight, and both are introduced to new things in life they would have never imagined. Along with their best friends, Laura, Ellis, and Katherine, they go through ups and downs in their relationship and lives, but realize sometimes you don't get a definitive ending to a story and you just have to find a way to move forward. With a contemporary sound, the music moves the story forward with relevant lyrics and carefully placed songs to keep the audience engaged and entertained.

Composer, Lyricist, and Author Jason Crawford Samios-Uy is a Baltimore native and has been performing in Baltimore theatre for many years. Previously produced works include The Coffee Shop, Rosedale Park, and The Go-Between (a ten-minute play). Jason also works in film as a co-founder of Void Where Prohibited Media, a media organization in which he writes, directs, produces, and everything in between.

The production team for The World Premiere of the Story of Us includes Creator/Director Jason Crawford Samios-Uy, Music Director Patty Delisle, and Choreographer Katie Noppinger. Rounding out the Production Team is Set Designer Theresa Bonvegna and Stage Manager April Parvizian.

AUDITIONS will take place Sunday, July 18 & Tuesday, July 20. See more audition information at www.justoffbroadwaymd.com/auditions! Sign up for an audition slot is required. Non-Union/Non-Paid.

The World Premiere of The Story of Us will open at Just Off Broadway on October 15, 2021 and run through October 24, 2021. TWO WEEKENDS ONLY! Tickets available at justoffbroadwaymd.com/tickets!