IN THE YEAR OF THE BOAR AND JACKIE ROBINSON Announced At Imagination Stage

Imagination Stage, the metro DC region's largest professional theatre for children, welcomes Honolulu Theater for Youth's (HTY) production of In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson to play a special limited engagement. The play runs October 15-22, as it embarks on a 20+ city U.S. tour.

The show is adapted by Mark Branner from the award-winning novel by Bette Bao Lord. The novel was inspired by the author's own memories of immigrating to the United States from China. The protagonist in the play, Shirley Temple Wong, and her family move from China to the United States in 1947, the year Jackie Robinson was breaking records and racial barriers in baseball. Told through humor and a rich multimedia staging, the play celebrates the bravery and sacrifice of those who bring new perspectives to our country.

"This rediscovered classic by Bette Bao Lord speaks deeply to anyone growing up with a foot in two cultures," says Imagination Stage Founding Artistic Director, Janet Stanford. "The story of a Chinese girl coming to New York City in the 1940's is full of humor, struggle, and, ultimately, fulfillment as Shirley discovers the secret joy of living between two worlds."

"It is a great honor to bring this work to Imagination Stage," says HTY Artistic Director, Eric Johnson. "I've been lucky enough to direct a handful of productions there and have always been deeply grateful for Imagination Stage's historic commitment to diversifying the stories and voices we hear on the stage. Mrs. Lord's beautiful novel reminds us that the rich diversity of our nation is a precious treasure earned through historic moments like Mr. Robinson's on the baseball field, but just as importantly by the courage of every immigrant child who struggles to find their place and their joy in a new country."

In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson has just six general public performances at Imagination Stage: Saturdays October 15 and 22 at 1:30 and 4:00, and Sunday October 16 at 1:30 and 4:00. It is best for ages 7+, and tickets are $12-$39 and are available online at imaginationstage.org or at 301-280-1660. Imagination Stage is at 4908 Auburn Avenue in Bethesda.

This special engagement serves as a powerful opener to Imagination Stage's exciting 2022-2023 season of shows. Next up, starting October 29, is the wildly original, highly interactive and energetic multimedia performance S.P.I.E.S 2: Flight of the Hawk. The show, best for ages 5-11, plays October 29-November 20. Following that is Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience. Based on the book by Mo Willems, the musical plays November 16-January 8 and is best for ages 4-10.

The production is directed by Eric Johnson, and features Qiaoer Zheng and Emily Wright. Set and Projection Design is by Chesley Cannon, Costume Design is by Iris Kim, and Sound Design is by Barett Hoover and Mattea Mazzella.

Founded 43 years ago, Imagination Stage is a holistic theatre arts organization for all children and youth. Through award-winning professional theatre, arts education, and community-based theatre programming, the organization helps children and young people develop a deep appreciation of theatre arts, while building a sense of self and social understanding. Based in Bethesda, MD, its programming serves children and families throughout the DMV.



Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) is a theatre of place, deeply rooted in the cultures and people of the Pacific and dedicated to serving young people, families and educators across the Hawaiian Islands. Founded in 1955, HTY is one of the oldest professional TYA companies in the country and is recognized for its long history of innovative drama education programming and the creation of original theatrical works that celebrate the diverse cultures of Hawaiʻi.