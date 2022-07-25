Howard County Arts Council Receives Community Grant Award From Community Foundation Of Howard County

The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) has received a $7,500 community grant award from the Community Foundation of Howard County (CFHoCo). The grant will support the advancement of local community arts, the public's appreciation of the arts, and ensuring that the arts are accessible to all Howard County residents.

The 2022 grants were part of an open grant application process in which any eligible 501(c)3 nonprofit in Howard County could submit a request for funding. The CFHoCo community grants allow for flexible use of the funds for operating or programmatic needs. Other Howard County arts organizations receiving 2022 community grant awards include Candlelight Concert Society, Columbia Festival of the Arts, and the Howard County Poetry and Literature Society (HoCoPoLitSo).

"The Community Foundation of Howard County is pleased to work with so many amazing nonprofits directly benefiting the lives of people in our community," said Beverly White-Seals, president and CEO of the foundation. "With a mission of inspiring lifelong giving and connecting people, places and organizations to worthy causes across Howard County, our donors trust us to be the hub for philanthropic connections to ensure financial resources get in the hands of the nonprofits that can provide the greatest impact. We believe that local giving means better living for all of us."

For more than 50 years, the Community Foundation of Howard County has served as a knowledgeable, trusted partner that forges connections between donors and nonprofit organizations to provide impactful investments in Howard County. Since 2020 the foundation has awarded more than $6.5 million through more than 1,000 grants to organizations delivering human service, arts and cultural, educational and civic programs. Funds to support grant programs comes primarily from income generated by the foundation's endowment supported by more than 365 funds established by Howard County businesses, families and individuals. For more information, visit CFHoCo.org or call 410-730-7840.

The Howard County Arts Council, founded in 1981, is a non-profit organization whose mission is to serve and enrich the community by fostering the arts, artists, and arts organizations. For more information about the Howard County Arts Council's mission and programs, visit hocoarts.org or call 410-313-2787.