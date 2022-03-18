Happenstance Theater presents POCKET MOXIE: A Happenstance Touring Vaudeville, running March 24 - April 3.

POCKET MOXIE: A Happenstance Vaudeville is a light-hearted homage to the style and spirit of the Great Age of Vaudeville - an immensely popular theatre from the late 19th and early 20th Centuries made up of specialty acts, song and dance.

Happenstance Theater's five versatile players breathe new life into classic old routines from a ventriloquist's dummy to a magic act that goes awry, from novelty songs and a musical saw to waiters juggling meatballs, all with full live "foley" sound effects.

This show is teeming with hijinks, harmonies, nostalgic beauty and physical comedy. Something for everyone and family friendly! Happenstance Theater brings old Vaudeville back!

Featuring Gwen Grastorf, Mark Jaster, Sabrina Mandell, Sarah Olmsted Thomas, and Alex Vernon.

Learn more at https://www.theatreproject.org/pocket-moxie/.