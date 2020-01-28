For Two Weekends Only, ArtsCentric Will Stage WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT

A season highlight, ArtsCentric will present a powerful play by African American Female playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury. A group of actors gather to tell the little-known story of the first genocide of the 20th century. "We Are Proud to Present ..." takes is set place largely in a college lecture hall/rehearsal room that descends from collaborative to absurd as a group of idealistic actors-three Black and three White-attempt to recreate the extinction of the Herero tribe at the hands of their German colonizers. Making his directing debut, Terrance Flemming leads the cast on a journey through history, in search of truth and awareness. As the actors work through their rehearsal process, along the way they test the limits of empathy as their own stories, subjectivities, assumptions and prejudices catalyze their theatrical process. "We Are Proud to Present a Presentation About the Herero of Namibia..." is a hilariously tragic story that forces the audience to examine the stereotypes we all see in other races and, at times, even in ourselves and our own cultural communities.

The show opens, Friday, February 7, 2020 @ 7:30 pm. There are eight total performances over two weekends:

Fridays at 7:30 pm. Saturdays at 2:00 pm and 7:30pm, and Sundays at 3:00 pm.

All performances will take place at ArtsCentric:

2600 N. Howard Street, Baltimore, MD (our new home theater in the Remington community). Tickets are $30.00 and may be purchased online at www.ArtsCentric.org or by calling (410) 205-5130.





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You