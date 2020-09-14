Fiscal Year 2021 Howard County Arts Council Grant Awards Announced
Forty-three arts and cultural organizations will receive $607,834 in grant funding.
Forty-three arts and cultural organizations will receive $607,834 in grant funding from the Howard County Arts Council for Fiscal Year 2021. The awards were announced September 9, 2020. These matching grants will be used by 21 Howard County organizations, 10 Howard County public schools, and 12 key Baltimore City organizations to support general operations and projects taking place in Howard County, artist residencies, and special projects in the arts.
Community Arts Development Grants fund day-to-day activities for Howard County arts organizations as well as special projects in the arts. $347,261 was awarded to the following organizations for FY2021:
Candlelight Concert Society
Operating
$40,000
Columbia Bands
Project
$5,000
Columbia Center for Theatrical Arts
Operating
$62,500
Columbia Festival of the Arts
Operating
$65,164
Columbia Orchestra
Operating
$39,500
Columbia Pro Cantare
Operating
$28,000
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
Project
$5,000
Glen Mar United Methodist Church
Project
$5,000
HopeWorks of Howard County
Project
$5,000
Howard County Chinese School
Project
$4,000
Howard County Concert Odyssey
Project
$5,000
Howard County Poetry and Literature Society
Operating
$14,700
Indian Cultural Association of Howard County
Project
$5,000
Kinetics Dance Theatre
Operating
$28,397
Little Patuxent Review
Project
$5,000
ManneqART
Project
$5,000
Maryland Winds
Project
$5,000
Misako Ballet Company
Project
$5,000
Rep Stage
Project
$5,000
ShowTime Singers
Project
$5,000
Silhouette Stages
Project
$5,000
Artists-in-Education Project Grants are a partnership between the Arts Council and local Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs) to place professional artists in residence at Howard County schools to help students foster creative expression. For FY2021, $22,970 in funding was awarded to the following schools:
Bonnie Branch MS PTSA
$1,650
Burleigh Manor MS PTSA
$1,667
Dayton Oaks ES PTA
$1,833
Dunloggin MS PTSA
$3,000
Ellicott Mills MS PTSA
$1,667
Glenwood MS PTSA
$3,000
Homewood Center
$2,500
Lake Elkhorn MS PTSA
$3,500
Longfellow ES PTA
$2,153
Triadelphia Ridge ES PTA
$2,000
Baltimore City Arts and Cultural Grants provide funding to key Baltimore City organizations that provide significant services to Howard County residents. $171,000 was awarded to the following organizations for FY2021:
American Visionary Art Museum
$5,000
Baltimore Museum of Art
$21,451
Baltimore Museum of Industry
$13,380
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra
$24,005
Center Stage Associates, Inc.
$20,540
Maryland Historical Society
$4,375
Maryland Science Center
$15,356
Maryland Zoo in Baltimore
$23,647
National Aquarium in Baltimore
$17,866
Port Discovery Children's Museum
$11,247
The Walters Art Museum
$14,133
Outreach Howard Grants provide funding to key Baltimore City organizations to bring projects and programs directly to Howard County residents. $50.770 was awarded to the following organizations for FY2021:
American Visionary Art Museum
$2,750
Baltimore Museum of Industry
$3,080
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra
$13,000
Chesapeake Shakespeare Company
$15,000
Maryland Science Center
$6,000
Maryland Zoo in Baltimore
$5,940
Port Discovery Children's Museum
$5,000
The Jim Rouse Theatre Subsidy Program assists community arts groups by partially underwriting theatre rental fees at The Jim Rouse Theatre for the Performing Arts. $15,033 was awarded to the following organizations for FY2021:
Columbia Orchestra
$6,270
Columbia Pro Cantare
$1,160
Indian Cultural Association of Howard County County
$1,558
Kinetics Dance Theatre
$4,193
Maryland Winds
$352
Misako Ballet Company
$1,500
The Mark Ryder Original Choreography Grant Program recognizes individual creative expression and provides financial assistance to choreographers to create new original work. The FY2021 award, in the amount of $800, has been awarded to Franki Graham. The Mark Ryder Original Choreography grant is offered in partnership with the Ryder Family and The Community Foundation of Howard County.
Howard County Arts Council grants are awarded on the basis of artistic merit, ability of the applicant to carry out the project, and level of service to the community. Grants are made through a competitive process in which applications are reviewed by an advisory panel made up of academics and artists representing a variety of disciplines. Grant award recommendations are then reviewed and approved by the Howard County Arts Council Board of Directors.
The Arts Council's grant program is supported through grants from the Howard County government and the Maryland State Arts Council as well as through the Howard County Arts Council's own foundation, corporate, and individual giving initiatives.