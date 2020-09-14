Fiscal Year 2021 Howard County Arts Council Grant Awards Announced

Forty-three arts and cultural organizations will receive $607,834 in grant funding.

Forty-three arts and cultural organizations will receive $607,834 in grant funding from the Howard County Arts Council for Fiscal Year 2021. The awards were announced September 9, 2020. These matching grants will be used by 21 Howard County organizations, 10 Howard County public schools, and 12 key Baltimore City organizations to support general operations and projects taking place in Howard County, artist residencies, and special projects in the arts.

Community Arts Development Grants fund day-to-day activities for Howard County arts organizations as well as special projects in the arts. $347,261 was awarded to the following organizations for FY2021:

Candlelight Concert Society

Operating

$40,000

Columbia Bands

Project

$5,000

Columbia Center for Theatrical Arts

Operating

$62,500

Columbia Festival of the Arts

Operating

$65,164

Columbia Orchestra

Operating

$39,500

Columbia Pro Cantare

Operating

$28,000

First Evangelical Lutheran Church

Project

$5,000

Glen Mar United Methodist Church

Project

$5,000

HopeWorks of Howard County

Project

$5,000

Howard County Chinese School

Project

$4,000

Howard County Concert Odyssey

Project

$5,000

Howard County Poetry and Literature Society

Operating

$14,700

Indian Cultural Association of Howard County

Project

$5,000

Kinetics Dance Theatre

Operating

$28,397

Little Patuxent Review

Project

$5,000

ManneqART

Project

$5,000

Maryland Winds

Project

$5,000

Misako Ballet Company

Project

$5,000

Rep Stage

Project

$5,000

ShowTime Singers

Project

$5,000

Silhouette Stages

Project

$5,000

Artists-in-Education Project Grants are a partnership between the Arts Council and local Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs) to place professional artists in residence at Howard County schools to help students foster creative expression. For FY2021, $22,970 in funding was awarded to the following schools:

Bonnie Branch MS PTSA

$1,650

Burleigh Manor MS PTSA

$1,667

Dayton Oaks ES PTA

$1,833

Dunloggin MS PTSA

$3,000

Ellicott Mills MS PTSA

$1,667

Glenwood MS PTSA

$3,000

Homewood Center

$2,500

Lake Elkhorn MS PTSA

$3,500

Longfellow ES PTA

$2,153

Triadelphia Ridge ES PTA

$2,000

Baltimore City Arts and Cultural Grants provide funding to key Baltimore City organizations that provide significant services to Howard County residents. $171,000 was awarded to the following organizations for FY2021:

American Visionary Art Museum

$5,000

Baltimore Museum of Art

$21,451

Baltimore Museum of Industry

$13,380

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

$24,005

Center Stage Associates, Inc.

$20,540

Maryland Historical Society

$4,375

Maryland Science Center

$15,356

Maryland Zoo in Baltimore

$23,647

National Aquarium in Baltimore

$17,866

Port Discovery Children's Museum

$11,247

The Walters Art Museum

$14,133

Outreach Howard Grants provide funding to key Baltimore City organizations to bring projects and programs directly to Howard County residents. $50.770 was awarded to the following organizations for FY2021:

American Visionary Art Museum

$2,750

Baltimore Museum of Industry

$3,080

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

$13,000

Chesapeake Shakespeare Company

$15,000

Maryland Science Center

$6,000

Maryland Zoo in Baltimore

$5,940

Port Discovery Children's Museum

$5,000

The Jim Rouse Theatre Subsidy Program assists community arts groups by partially underwriting theatre rental fees at The Jim Rouse Theatre for the Performing Arts. $15,033 was awarded to the following organizations for FY2021:

Columbia Orchestra

$6,270

Columbia Pro Cantare

$1,160

Indian Cultural Association of Howard County County

$1,558

Kinetics Dance Theatre

$4,193

Maryland Winds

$352

Misako Ballet Company

$1,500

The Mark Ryder Original Choreography Grant Program recognizes individual creative expression and provides financial assistance to choreographers to create new original work. The FY2021 award, in the amount of $800, has been awarded to Franki Graham. The Mark Ryder Original Choreography grant is offered in partnership with the Ryder Family and The Community Foundation of Howard County.

Howard County Arts Council grants are awarded on the basis of artistic merit, ability of the applicant to carry out the project, and level of service to the community. Grants are made through a competitive process in which applications are reviewed by an advisory panel made up of academics and artists representing a variety of disciplines. Grant award recommendations are then reviewed and approved by the Howard County Arts Council Board of Directors.

The Arts Council's grant program is supported through grants from the Howard County government and the Maryland State Arts Council as well as through the Howard County Arts Council's own foundation, corporate, and individual giving initiatives.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You