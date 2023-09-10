Fells Point Corner Theatre Announces 2023-2024 Season

Fells Point Corner Theatre (FPCT) has announced its 2023/24 season, a mix of exciting Baltimore premiere productions, as well as FPCT's signature community events, like The Corner Carol, the monologue slam, and even a brand new Salon Series celebrating new local works. For 36 seasons now FPCT has brought diverse, challenging, and community centered theater to Baltimore through a combination of acclaimed contemporary plays, local Baltimore premieres and time-tested favorites. All are welcome in this inclusive, creative, artistic space that serves as a neighborhood anchor in Upper Fells Point and in the Greater Baltimore cultural community.

2023-2024 Season:

FPCT Salon Series: Never Say Die

by Kimberley Lynne

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8pm.

New Artistic Director Kimberley Lynne is creating a Salon Series that will include three, free staged readings intended for the development of new FPCT member work, including plays developed in Lynne's playwriting courses. The readings will be simply staged and followed by a talkback. The first play in the series, Never Say Die, is Lynne's newest and explores the mysteries surrounding the meeting in 1842 between Charles Dickens and Edgar Allen Poe and the slippery jealousies that grow between artists. Funded by a Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts (BOPA) FreeFall grant, the evening is free to the public. The cast includes collaborator Jimi Kinstle as Dickens, Larry Malkus as Poe and Joan Weber as Catherine Dickens.

Intimate Apparel

by Lynn Nottage, directed by Belle Burr

November 17 - December 10, 2023.

In New York City in 1905, a young African-American woman, Esther, pursues her dreams of becoming an independent seamstress and opening a beauty parlor for black women. She sews striking undergarments for clients who range from wealthy white patrons to black prostitutes. By way of a mutual acquaintance, she begins receiving beautiful letters from a lonesome Caribbean man named George Armstrong who is working on the Panama Canal. Being illiterate, Esther enlists the help of her patrons to respond to the letters. Gracefully exploring the lost or hidden stories of New York's early 20th century black population, and drawing on Nottage's own family history, the play insists that, in a world where even a bolt of wool or silk can come with a story, every person deserves their story, too. FPCT member Belle Burr leads this production. She is one of the creative minds behind Drop Three Improv/Sketch Comedy and last directed Stop Kiss at Vagabond Players as well as two plays in the 202210x10x10 festival at FPCT.

The 4th Annual Corner Carol

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8pm.

One of Fells Point Corner Theatre's most celebrated and joyful community events is back for its fourth year. This pot-luck of artistic acts has its roots in FPCT founder Bev Sokal's dreams of the artistic community that the theatre is still nurturing today. As we ask the artists of Baltimore what the holidays mean to them, they respond with songs, readings, sketches, dance and more. We invite our audiences to join everyone for an entertaining and delightful evening of performances and be sure to stay for hot chocolate and cookies after the show!

The FPCT Annual Monologue Slam

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8pm.

FPCT kicks the new year down the stairs, out the door and onto South Ann Street for the battle that'll rattle your saddle! The throw down that's all about clowning around! The main event with the kinda gear that'll strike fear into William Shakespeare! It's THE ANNUAL MONOLOGUE SLAM! Join us for the rowdiest ONE-NIGHT-ONLY, WINNER-TAKE-ALL, OVERLY-HYPHENATED, Monologue Slam competition! FPCT invites all comers who think they have what it takes to make our team of judges laugh, cry, or shake in their boots to step into the ring and give us the best you've got in the hopes of winning cold hard cash and city-wide bragging rights!

Lipstick: A Queer Farce

by Lane Michael Stanley, directed by Jeff Miller

February 2 – 25, 2024.

A Baltimore Premiere Production! Lipstick is a silly, sweet farce with a heart of gold and a drawer full of sex toys. Anna has invited Kelly over for dinner, but is it a date? Or just hanging out? Just in case that wasn't confusing enough, a cavalcade of visitors crashes their evening - an ex-girlfriend, a BFF, a handyman, a mom, and a parade of potential suitors. Hijinks, of course, ensue, in this play-shaped love letter to the queer community. Lane Michael Stanley is a transgender director, playwright, filmmaker, and producer, and the co-founder of Secretly Famous Productions. They are also a native Marylander, and longtime FPCT friend, with one of their plays featured in the 2017 10x10x10 Festival. Lipstick will be directed by Jeff Miller, a queer, neurodiverse artist in the Baltimore area. They have worked as a director, actor, stage manager, educator, and administrator. In addition to their theatrical life, they are also a Maryland-licensed professional wrestler with a masked alter-ego.

Prom Fright

conceived and directed by Michael Furr

March 22 – 31, 2024.

Michael Furr is a stand-up comedian and the creative director behind both the Lou Costello Room Comedy Club in Baltimore and some immensely popular devised, full-length improvisation shows. In the spring FPCT production, it's a typical 1980s high school prom in anywhere USA, and everyone is preparing their raddest outfits, feathering their hair, and trying to survive the surprise slasher flick that they are suddenly inside. Someone is killing all the popular kids, and it's up to the survivors (and the audience) to figure it all out. Not even the cast knows! This evening is performed with a rotating ensemble of actors who pull the audience into a fun and fully spontaneous world of big hair and big improv.

by Christopher Walsh, directed by Brad Norris

April 26 – May 19, 2024.

A Baltimore Premiere Production! When an anonymous note sends a newlywed wife looking for help, Miss Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Dorothy Watson work together to uncover the secrets surrounding a corrupt police inspector whose wives have a habit of turning up dead. In a time and place where gender roles are rigidly defined, these unconventional women dare to challenge societal norms by providing an unusual, but necessary, service. Inspired by the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, this theatrical fan fiction shines a new light on favorite characters from the canon, re-examining the Victorian world of Holmes and Watson by exploring the added obstacles faced by these two iconic characters as women. The production will be helmed by FPCT Managing Director, Brad Norris, who recently produced The Thanksgiving Play at FPCT, and directed Neil Gaiman's Neverwhere at Cohesion Theatre Company.

In addition to these creative offerings, FPCT's Educational Programs are continuing to go strong, offering acting and introduction to theatre classes for young people as well as playwriting classes for adults. These programs will be announced throughout the season as registration starts.

FPCT also believes in making our resources available to the theatre and artistic communities of Baltimore. To that end we continually open our building up for artistic and community rentals. For more information on our rental rates and policies, visit the link below.

For tickets and additional information about these performances, please visit the link below or call (410) 878-0228. Flex passes and group discounts are available.

Fells Point Corner Theatre is housed in an 1850 firehouse located at 251 S. Ann Street in Upper Fells Point, the result of a merger between two community theaters in the greater Fells Point area: the Fells Point Theatre, and the Corner Theatre in 1987. Fells Point Corner Theatre is a fully nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization operating under the corporate name Bristol Players for the past 36 years.