Everyman Theatre to Reopen for Live Performances in November

Safety measures include opening at half capacity, installing plexiglass dividers and more.

WBAL has reported that Everyman Theatre will be reopening for live performances in November, and is instilling thorough safety measures.

Read the full story HERE.

Safety measures being put in place include installing plexiglass dividers into the theatre, changing the HVAC system, cutting the audience capacity down to 50%, from 200 to less than 100 and more.

Managing director Marissa LaRose shared the theater's process behind the changes:

"How is the audience going to enter the building? How are they going to make it from the downstairs into the upstairs? What's the experience going to be like once they get into the theater? How will they get seated? How do we make it through 90 minutes with no intermission and feeling safe while they are in the theater itself?"

The first show being performed in the theater will be one-woman production and the actor will be at least 20 feet from the audience.

See the full story HERE.

Shows View More Baltimore Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You