Everyman Theatre to Present New Adaptation of A DOLL'S HOUSE in September

Everyman Theatre will kick off its 2023/2024 season with the East Coast Premiere of A Doll's House, a thought-provoking 90-minute adaptation both written and directed by Joanie Schultz. Schultz breathes new life into this timeless classic, presenting a fresh perspective on the complexities of societal expectations.

Everyman Theatre Founder and Artistic Director, Vincent M. Lancisi shared his excitement about this season opener: "This is a play that I have wanted to do for over twenty years, and I've been wanting to work with Joanie Schultz for a very long time; it's a marriage made in heaven! Joanie's adaptation of A Doll's House is a perfect example of how we can infuse new energy into a well-known play and feature the relationship of a dynamic Resident Company of actors. Schultz's vision and her skillful adaptation of Ibsen's work will surely captivate our audiences."

Set in the late 19th century, A Doll's House tells the story of Nora Helmer, a seemingly happy wife and mother living under the constraints of a patriarchal society. However, as the play unfolds, Nora's pretense begins to crack, revealing her true desires as both she and Torvald are trying to navigate the roles that society at large has placed on them both. Schultz's adaptation delves deep into the emotional journey of Nora, shedding light on her struggle for self-discovery.

"My aim in this 90-minute adaptation was to give the audience the experience of Nora's transformation in one-sitting, experiencing the pressures around her with no break. I also am trying to bring Ibsen's project to life for our audience: to present a story that in its universality reveals the truth that our society's view of gender roles are hurtful to women and men alike – the oppression is not black and white, it is a shade of gray, there is no villain in the play, their humanity is all butting up against the rules of society,” says Schultz.

The production features a powerful cast including local D.C. actor, James. J. Johnson, and Resident Company Members Megan Anderson (Harvey), Danny Gavigan (Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery) Helen Hedman (Dinner and Cake), Tuyết Thị Phạm (Dinner and Cake), and Bruce Randolph Nelson (Harvey). In addition to Schultz, who is making her Everyman debut as director, the creative team consists of Chelsea Warren (Scenic Design), David Burdick (Costume Design, Resident Company Member), Aja M. Jackson (Lighting Design), T.Carlis Roberts (Sound Design+ Original Music), Denise O Brien (Wig Design Hair+ Consultation), Lewis Shaw (Intimacy), Joseph W. Ritsch (movement consultant), Robyn Quick( Dramaturgy, Resident Company Member), Chandalae Nyswonger (Stage Manager), Tiffany Ko (Assistant Stage Manager), and Olivia Dible (Production Assistant).

A DOLL'S HOUSE

Adapted and directed by Joanie Schultz

September 3- September 29, 2023

Tickets

Standard box office hours are Monday through Friday from 10am until 4pm, and Saturdays from 12pm until 4pm. Visit everymantheatre.org or call 410.752.2208 for more information.

Tickets start at $29, with accessible Pay-What-You-Choose seats available for every performance.

Special Opportunities

Pay-What-You-Choose Performance: Sunday, September 3, 2023 - Every seat in the house is available at our final dress rehearsal for Pay-What-You-Choose pricing.

TNT (Theatre Night for Teens): Sunday, September 3, 2023, beginning at 5:30pm with a performance at 7pm. Students in grades 9-12 are invited to a teen only event to watch a show, have a bite to eat, and a pre- show conversation with an artist. Tickets are $20 and include food, drink, and the pre-show activity.

https://everymantheatre.org/community/tnt-theatre-night-for-teens/

Cast Conversation: Thursday, September 21, 2023. Join the cast for a post-show discussion.

Childcare Matinee: Sunday, September 24, 2023, The Everyman Theatre Education and Community Engagement staff will provide childcare for audience members' children ages 3 – 12 during the show. This service is offered on a first-come, first-served basis, and the fee is based on our Pay-What-You Choose pricing. https://everymantheatre.org/community/childcare-matinees/

Midweek Matinee Dates: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 1pm.

(Note: There are matinee performances every Saturday and Sunday at 2pm.)

ABOUT EVERYMAN THEATRE

Everyman Theatre is a professional Equity theatre company celebrating the actor, with a Resident Company of artists from the Baltimore/DC area. Founded in 1990 by Vincent M. Lancisi, the theatre is dedicated to engaging the audience through a shared experience between actor and audience seeking connection and emotional truth in performance. Everyman is committed to presenting high-quality plays that are affordable and accessible to everyone. The theatre strives to engage, inspire and transform artists, audiences, and communities through theatre of the highest artistic standards and is committed to embodying the promise of its name, Everyman Theatre. Everyman Theatre is a proud member of the Bromo Tower Arts and Entertainment District, the Market Center Merchants Association, and the Greater Baltimore Cultural Alliance. Lancisi partners with Managing Director Marissa LaRose in leading the organization.

Everyman Theatre stands in solidarity with Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, and AAPI (Americans and Pacific Islanders) communities and is committed to an equitable, diverse, and inclusive atmosphere at every level of our organization.

