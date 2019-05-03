Everyman Theatre Announces 2019/20 Season - New Theatre Space, New Plays, And Familiar Favorites

Everyman Theatre presents its lineup for the upcoming 2019- 2020 season with a slate of offerings sure to enthrall audiences. This season features revered big-name revivals-award-winning plays seen through a fresh lens-as well as new works from some of today's top playwriting talent.



In an effort to enrich and energize the audience experience, the theatre is boldly expanding, in both its lineup of 8 plays as well as a new theatre space located in the existing rehearsal hall on the second floor of Everyman.



Dubbed the Upstairs Theatre, the new performance space offers more intimate encounters while upholding Everyman's legendary commitment to high-quality professional theatre. Everyman's Resident Scenic Designer Daniel Ettinger has designed a semi-circular magical theatre-complete with a three-quarter thrust stage to further draw the audience into the world of the plays. It's a beautiful mini amphitheater-style space with just 210 seats.



Everyman will open the Upstairs Theatre with a festival of new works running in repertory over the course of 7 weeks, beginning in March of 2020. The New Voices Festival showcases exciting writers without the name recognition their compelling works deserves. All three plays feature female playwrights, two of which are women of color.



The festival lineup kicks off with the world premiere presentation of the final play in Caleen Sinnette Jennings's Queens Girl trilogy, entitled Queens Girl: Black in the Green Mountains, commissioned especially for Everyman. Berta, Berta, by Angelica Chéri will receive its second production, and Cry It Out, by Molly Smith Metzler, will round out the dynamic festival. Four of the eight plays in the season are new, and all the playwrights will come to Baltimore to see and work on these plays.



"During my tenure in the theatre, I've never seen a more vibrant pool of new voices in theatre," states Founder and Artistic Director Vincent M. Lancisi. "The abundance of first-rate visionary new playwrights writing today is remarkable. When planning this season, I felt the need to provide a platform to introduce savvy Baltimore theatre-goers to these new treasures in our field."



The five shows coming to the existing Downstairs theatre space include a revival of Proof, by David Auburn, August Wilson's Radio Golf-the final work in his 10-play The American Century Cycle, and Awake and Sing!, the first Clifford Odets play to come to the Everyman Stage. A new stage adaptation of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express by Ken Ludwig promises to be the holiday hit of the season, and playwright Deborah Zoe Laufer is directing her work Be Here Now.



2019/20 Season Subscriptions ($75-$414) are now available online (everymantheatre.org), by phone (410.752.2208), or at the Everyman Theatre Box Office (315 W. Fayette Street, Baltimore, MD 21201) and include savings for seniors, first-time subscribers, students, and people under 40.





