EVERY BRILLIANT THING to Open Single Carrot Theatre's 14th Season in September

Single Carrot Theatre will return to live theatre with Every Brilliant Thing, opening in outdoor venues September 2 and running through September 26.

Written by Duncan MacMillan and Jonny Donahoe, Every Brilliant Thing opens Single Carrot's Season 14: Revelry, which explores joy and resilience in myriad forms. Every Brilliant Thing is a humorous and moving story about a seven-year-old's experience holding on to hope while grappling with a suicidal mother; a single-actor play that prompts audience interaction to list every brilliant thing in the world that is worth living for.

Every Brilliant Thing is co-directed by Genevieve de Mahy and Paul Diem. Single Carrot ensemble members Matthew Shea, Lauren Erica Jackson, and Meghan Stanton will alternate performances through the play's run.

Every Brilliant Thing will run Thursdays through Sundays through September 26, and performances will take place outdoors in the back yards of private homes in Baltimore. Addresses will be released after tickets are purchased, and tickets may be purchased up to 60 minutes prior to showtime.

Audience size will be limited to 25 people for COVID safety, and all audience members will be asked to show proof of vaccination at the time of entry. All Single Carrot staff, cast, and crew are fully vaccinated; cast will perform unmasked.

"Every Brilliant Thing is a life affirming celebration. It brings the audience together to share the simple joys of life. We are delighted to bring this play to Baltimore at a time where we crave joy and togetherness now more than ever," said co-director Genevieve de Mahy.

Full details, including performer schedule and venue accessibility information, are available at the Single Carrot website . A resource list for those struggling with depression and suicidal ideation is also available at the Every Brilliant Thing web page.

Experience Passes for Season 14 are now on sale via the Single Carrot Theater website HERE!. Individual tickets for Every Brilliant Thing are available on a sliding scale, ranging from $15-75 HERE.