DRAGONS LOVE TACOS & More Set for Adventure Theatre MTC's 24-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Adventure Theatre MTC (ATMTC), educating and inspiring new generations of theater artists and audiences with exceptional theatrical experiences, imagines a better tomorrow for new and experienced audiences with

its 2024-2025 season. The 73rd season heralds the second season under Artistic Director, Kurt Boehm, and introduces Sarah Chapin, the recently appointed Managing Director. Featuring exciting productions new to Adventure Theatre MTC, and the return of beloved classics, the season promises a diverse range of entertainment. Setting the stage for hope and empowerment, the musical

She Persisted (October 4 - November 3, 2024), inspired by Chelsea Clinton's book, takes the spotlight. Next, get ready for a riotous holiday treat with the uproarious comedy ’Twas the Night Before Christmas (December 6, 2024 – January 5, 2025), sure to spread festive cheer. Then, witness the magic of unlikely bonds in the heartwarming tale Dragons Love Tacos (February 7 – March 30, 2025), celebrating the power of friendship amidst challenges. Finally, enchanting audiences of all ages, the timeless classic Charlotte’s Web (April 25 – May 25, 2025) weaves its spell. Bringing the season to a thrilling close, don't miss the Theatre for Young Audiences adaptation of The Lightning Thief- TYA Version (June 20 – August 17, 2025), based on Rick Riordan's celebrated novel.

Says Kurt Boehm, Adventure Theatre MTC Artistic Director, “Our 73rd season will push the envelope for our small and mighty organization in the hopes & spirit of a better tomorrow. This season we will celebrate community, friendship, and determination. We are thrilled to bring back some of our favorite artists including Mary Hall Surface, Deborah Wicks La Puma, Ashleigh King, Patrick Flynn, Ray Ficca, and Monique Midgette. This season promises to provide our audiences with exceptional theatrical performances featuring

the DMV’s most sought after talent. We look forward to seeing you in Glen Echo!”

To kick off the season, Helen Hayes Award Recipient Mary Hall Surface (Ella Enchanted, Sing Down the Moon: Appalachian Wonder Tales) will direct the musical SHE PERSISTED, the trailblazing, Theatre for Young Audiences new musical, based on the best-selling children's book written by Chelsea Clinton and beautifully illustrated by Alexandra Boiger. She will be joined by Music Director and Composer, Deborah

Wicks La Puma, and Helen Hayes Award-winning Choreographer, Ashleigh King.

Patrick Flynn, Helen Hayes Award-nominated playwright & award-winning filmmaker based in Washington, D.C., is set to direct Ken Ludwig’s 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS, which made its world premiere debut on the Adventure Theatre MTC stage in 2011.

In 2025, stage veteran Ray Ficca will delight dragon fans and taco enthusiasts alike with the comedy,

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS, an adaptation of the book by Adam Rubin and illustrated by Daniel Salmieri, brought to life in a story about unlikely taco parties, spicy salsa, and what it means to be a friend.

Adventure delights classic literature enthusiasts with CHARLOTTE’S WEB, directed by Broadway’s esteemed Monique Midgette. Based on the book by E.B. White, Adventure is excited to bring this tale of friendship, courage, and self-sacrifice to the stage.



The season concludes with the Theatre for Young Audiences version of THE LIGHTNING THIEF- TYA VERSION, based on the book by Rick Riordan. Helen Hayes Award winning director and choreographer, Artistic Director Kurt Boehm, will direct the epic journey to find Zeus' missing lightning bolt and prevent a war among the gods.

Single tickets are $25 each, with group and field trip rates available. Flexpasses, a book of 10 tickets, applicable to any show in the 2024-2025 season, are currently on sale for $175. All performances will take place at Adventure Theatre MTC, 7300 MacArthur Blvd, Glen Echo, MD, 20812 in the historic Glen Echo Park. For more information about Adventure Theatre MTC, call 301-634-2270 or visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org.

ADVENTURE THEATRE MTC 2024-2025 SEASON LISTINGS

SHE PERSISTED

October 4- November 3, 2024

Based on book by Chelsea Clinton and Illustrated by Alexandra Boiger

Script and Lyrics by Adam Tobin

Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma

Directed by Mary Hall Surface

Press Opening: October 4, 2024, at 7pm

Fourth-grader Naomi's field trip to a Women's History Museum turns into a time travel adventure where she encounters inspirational women who have overcome barriers and made waves throughout U.S. history. From activists to athletes, artists and more, the musical

features the stories of female trailblazers such as Harriet Tubman, Virginia Apgar, Ruby Bridges, Sally Ride, Florence Griffith Joyner, and Sonia Sotomayor.

'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

December 6, 2024 – January 5, 2025

By Ken Ludwig

Directed by Patrick Flynn

Press Opening: December 6, 2024, at 7pm

“‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.” But wait! A mouse is stirring - because Santa missed his house last year. Before you can say “Merry Christmas!”, we are off on the wild adventures

of a mouse, an elf, and a spunky little girl who just will not take no for an answer. Do not miss this joyful tribute to the holiday season!

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS

February 7– March 30, 2025

Written by Ernie Nolan

Based on the book by Adam Rubin and illustrated by Daniel Salmieri

Music by Chris LaPorte

Directed by Ray Ficca

Press Opening: February 7, 2025, at 7pm

You know what Dragons really love? Tacos of course! A boy and his dog are watching a TV show about dragons when they unexpectedly get caught up in the ‘Dos and Don’ts’ of what to serve to dragons to eat. Dragons love tacos, but if they accidentally eat spicy

salsa…watch out!

CHARLOTTE’S WEB

April 25 – May 25, 2025

Based on the book by E.B. White

Adapted by Joseph Robinette

Recipient of the Charlotte B. Chorpenning Playwright Award

Directed by Monique Midgette

Press Opening: April 25, 2025, at 7pm

Charlotte's mission to save Wilbur unfolds with the unveiling of her miraculous web, adorned with the proclamation "Some pig." Thus begins a triumphant crusade, culminating in Wilbur's salvation and a poignant gesture honoring Charlotte's legacy. This timeless

tale celebrates the power of friendship and the enduring impact of kindness, promising both actors and audience an enchanting afternoon filled with warmth and wonder.

THE LIGHTNING THIEF – TYA VERSION

June 20 – August 17, 2025

Book by Joe Tracz

Music & Lyrics by Rob Rokicki

Adapted from the book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan

Directed by Kurt Boehm

Press Opening: June 20, 2025, at 7:00 pm

This dynamic musical adaptation of Rick Riordan's bestselling book opened on Broadway in 2019. When teenager Percy Jackson discovers he's a demigod, he and his friends embark on an epic journey to find Zeus' missing lightning bolt and prevent a war among the

gods.

Comments